'Apollo 13' launches back into IMAX theaters Sept. 19 for 30th anniversary

Director Ron Howard's "Apollo 13," the cinematic account of the ill-fated lunar flight in 1970, blew out the candles on its big 30th birthday on June 30, 2025.

But in case you missed the celebration, the Hollywood party is being extended into late September when the movie will score a limited presentation that brings the historical film to life like never before.

Starting on Sept. 19, 2025, Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment will deliver "Apollo 13" to theaters nationwide exclusively in IMAX for a week-long run ending Sept. 25.

Official poster for "Apollo 13's" special IMAX re-release in September (Image credit: IMAX/Universal Pictures)

Jim Lovell & Jeffrey Kluger's 1994 book "Lost Moon" was the source material for the "Apollo 13" feature film that starred Tom Hanks, Ed Harris, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise and Kathleen Quinlan and earned nine Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. It retold in vivid detail the story of NASA's third moon mission where astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert almost didn’t return to Earth after a service module oxygen tank explosion crippled their spacecraft's life support systems.

"Apollo 13" was the first live-action film to be digitally remastered employing IMAX's DMR technology and was initially released as "Apollo 13: The IMAX Experience" in 2002. However, 13 minutes of the movie were edited out due to restrictions of IMAX's projection platter of that era. This 2025 anniversary edition re-launch offers up the whole full-length version restored in IMAX for the very first time.

"'Apollo 13' is a testament to human resilience, ingenuity, and teamwork in the face of impossible odds," Ron Howard says in an official press release. "As we celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, I'm reminded of how relevant those themes remain today. This re-release is not only a celebration of that incredible mission and the people behind it, but also a proud milestone for all of us at Imagine. It was a defining moment in our journey as storytellers and we're thrilled that Universal and IMAX have made it possible to share it with a new generation."

Presented in its full IMAX glory, "Apollo 13" returns to theaters Sept. 19.