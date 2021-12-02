Grab this adorable Mars rover, rocket and space station circuit-building kit from Educational Insights on sale now!

Some of the best Christmas and holiday gifts for the kids in your life are those that provide endless fun, but also sneak in a little learning. For that special mix, we like to turn to Educational Insights. The company has dozens of educational toys for any interest your kiddos have. At Space.com, we of course look toward their space toys — and we love the circuit rover kit, which we got a sneak peek of at New York's annual Toy Fair.

The set helps kids learn the fundamentals of circuits as they put together rovers, a communication station, and a power station — everything the little astronauts would need to explore other planets. This set also works with other Circuit Explorer sets from Educational Insights. So you can keep expanding the world with things like the Deluxe Base Space Station (also on sale for $47.22 at Amazon) and the Rocket Ship set (on sale for $23.14 at Amazon).

If you're worried that circuits might be too difficult for your kids, don't be. Educational Insights makes following the right circuit path easy with clear symbols and instant reactions like lights that turn on when the circuit is completed correctly. These sets are recommended for kids ages six and up.

You can have tons of fun with any of these sets individually, but if you have a true space lover on your hands, consider getting all three while they're on sale. We're not sure how long you can grab these educational space toys at such good prices.

