Save 35% on a DJI Mini 2 Drone for Cyber Monday

If you're in the market for a beginner-friendly drone, you can't go wrong with the DJI Mini 2. With an ultra-lightweight body, ability to resist level 5 winds, and excellent video quality, you can easily grab the perfect shot. This mini drone is on sale right now for $449 at Adorama, 35% off its original price of $693.89.

This sale is for a bundle that includes the DJI Mini 2 drone, a 64 GB microSD card, shoulder bag, and the Corel PC software suite. The software enables you to edit and manipulate the videos and photos you capture with your drone.

The DJI Mini 2 drone bundle is an all-inclusive deal perfect for anyone interested in using a drone to capture stunning footage or photos from up high, but especially great for those just starting out. Because it's so mini — only about the weight of an apple and able to fit in an average palm — and is also foldable, the DJI Mini 2 is easy to take on your travels. With this drone, you can capture high quality, 4K video of beautiful coastlines or forests.

The DJI Mini 2 drone has a 31 minute maximum flight time and can reach a maximum altitude of 4,000 meters (about 13,000 feet or 2.5 miles).

DJI Mini 2 Drone: $693.89 DJI Mini 2 Drone: $693.89 $449 at Adorama Get an excellent-quality, beginner-friendly drone for $245 cheaper than its usual price. The DJI Mini 2 drone bundle comes with everything you need to capture and edit stunning videos and images.

If you're a more advanced drone pilot, consider getting a different DJI Mini 2 bundle. B&H has a bundle on sale that comes with a hard-shell Nanuk 910 case, a Lume Cube strobe anti-collision light, a 128 GB memory card, a landing pad, and a deluxe optics care and cleaning kit. This bundle is on sale right now for $608.40 at B&H, $41 off its original price of $649.78.

With this bundle, you'll get the same DJI Mini 2 drone, with 4K video quality, a 6.2 mile range, a lightweight and foldable design, wind resistance up to 24 miles per hour, and 31 minutes of flight time fully charged.

The landing pad in this bundle is helpful if you plan to fly on rocky or sandy terrain, where debris or rough landing could damage your drone, while the strobe light helps you fly safely at night. In addition, you'll get a memory card with double the space for all of your amazing videos and photos.

$649.78 DJI Mini 2 Drone: $649.78 $608.40 at B&H A more advanced DJI Mini 2 drone bundle is available at B&H for $40 off its original price.

