Get the Mandalorian Darksaber for almost 50% off with this Cyber Monday deal!

The Darksaber from the Mandalorian is on sale this Black Friday weekend 2021.

Have you dreamed of wielding the Darksaber, the ancient black-bladed lightsaber from The Mandalorian on Disney Plus?

The revered lightsaber made a serious impact in The Mandalorian, changing hands time and time again and delighting fans with its unique appearance.

Ahead of Cyber Monday, the Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber Lightsaber is on sale right now at Walmart for $15.00.

The toy blade is almost 50% off with this awesome deal, making it a more affordable way to celebrate your passion for the Star Wars universe or to share something fun with the Mandalorian fan in your life.

This lightsaber comes with electronic light and sound effects; those classic swooshing lightsaber sounds you've come to love and expect. With the buttons on the hilt, the Darksaber even has crackling lightning sounds and light effects that are sure to delight.

Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber Lightsaber: $29.84 Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber Lightsaber: $29.84 $15 at Walmart

Put yourself into the "Star Wars" universe with this Darksaber from "The Mandalorian."

The Darksaber lightsaber was created by Tarre Vizsla in the "Star Wars" universe and is most easily recognized by its unique black blade and sword-like appearance. With a crystal that channels Force energy, whoever wields the Darksaber, their thoughts and actions direct the blade's power. In response to extreme emotions, the blade can even emit electrical energy.

With this toy Darksaber, you can hear the sounds of this energy with the lightning sounds and traditional lightsaber battle sounds that are emitted from swinging the toy blade around and with the buttons on its hilt.

Live your Jedi fantasy (unless you've gone to the dark side) and practice your lightsaber skills with the Darksaber.

