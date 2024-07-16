Save over $300 in this Amazon Prime Day DJI drone deal

If you're looking for a drone deal during Amazon Prime Day that offers you plenty of quality and saves you big bucks, we think getting over $300 off this DJI Air 3 combo could be ideal for you. This drone also features in our best drones guide.

Save $310 on the DJI Air 3 Fly More combo this Amazon Prime Day and get Amazon's lowest-ever price.

Worthwhile Amazon Prime Day drone deals aren't in abundance this year, but we think this is one worth considering. The drone itself, the DJI Air 3 produces excellent image quality (dual 48MP sensors and 4K video shooting), is easy to fly and has collision avoidance technology. You can check out our hands-on DJI Air 3 review for a more detailed look at why we like it so much. This deal gets you more than the drone though, the accessories include spare propellers, a battery charging hub, a gimbal protector and a remote control. If this interests you but isn't quite right, you should check out our round-up of other top drone deals.

DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo Was $1549 Now $1239 from Amazon. Save $310 on a premium-quality drone that comes with a bunch of handy accessories. The drone features collision avoidance, 4K video, dual 48MP sensors, up to 20km (12.6 miles) video transmission and up to 46-minute battery life. The accessories include spare propellers, a battery charging hub, a gimbal protector and a remote control. Note: This is Amazon's lowest-ever price. It is a dollar cheaper at Walmart, but sold by a third-party company.

Image 1 of 5 DJI air 3 in flight from a front-on and underneath angle (Image credit: James Abbott)

DJI air 3 in flight from a front-on and underneath angle (Image credit: James Abbott) DJI Air 3 with remote controller (Image credit: James Abbott) Remote controller for the DJI Air 3 (Image credit: James Abbott) DJI Air 3 drone folded up and ready to transport (Image credit: James Abbott)

The specs this drone boasts are seriously impressive, the dual 48MP sensors and 4K video capabilities mean it's versatile for photography. It also comes with numerous modes including cine, normal and sport, so you can capture a wide range of activities/events/ongoings to a high standard. It also features obstacle avoidance and a return-to-home feature, making it user-friendly to fly. This is made more impressive by the up-to-46-minute battery life and 20 km video transmission range.

The $310 saving means you get Amazon's lowest-ever price for this bundle and the value for money is heightened by the fact you're also getting four spare propellers, a remote controller with a screen, a gimbal protector and a battery charging hub. This deal is a great mix of premium quality tech with a large saving.

Key features: Dual 48MP sensors and 4K video capabilities, numerous modes including cine, normal and sport, 20km video transmission, 46-minute battery life, collision avoidance technology, return-to-home feature and handy accessories including spare propellers, a battery charging hub, a gimbal protector and a remote control.

Product launched: July 2023.

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on this drone bundle had been $1239 but it's rarely reached that low as it usually sits around the $1550 mark and has been as high as $1575.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1239 | Walmart: $1238 | Best Buy: $1239

Reviews consensus: This model is the perfect blend of the DJI Mavic 3 and Mini 3 Pro models that offers a fantastic flying and shooting experience - worth considering if you're in the market for a high quality drone.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best drones, best camera drones

✅ Buy it if: You want a high-quality drone whose stand-out features are its camera features and packs a punch with technology.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for a mini drone that's extremely portable, cheap and weighs under 250g

