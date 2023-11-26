Save 35% on the Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 Binocular this Cyber Monday

We've been spoiled with excellent binoculars deals this Black Friday weekend. But as Cyber Monday rolls around, retailers show no sign of slowing down just yet.

The latest we've spotted is the perfect Cyber Monday deal for budding stargazers: the Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 binocular has been reduced by an impressive 35% on Amazon. It should be $129.95, but until the end of Cyber Monday you can pick it up for just $84.19.

It's rare we can recommend a binocular that cost less than $100, but here we are. Coming from reputable astronomy brand Celestron, you know you're buying a good quality product here.

And while we haven't reviewed the Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 bino, we have had our hands on the Skymaster 25x100 which are from the same range but offer a larger lens diameter. We praised the great clarity and contrast, and called it one of our favorites for astronomy. It also made it onto our list of the best binoculars you can buy.

Cyber Monday deals will likely end by 11.59pm tomorrow, Nov. 27. And so if you're hoping to pick up a great deal on stargazing binoculars, make sure you grab these will they last.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 binoculars: was $129.95 now $84.19 at Amazon Save 35% on this excellent budget binocular, designed for stargazing. You'll get 25x magnification from these, and the quality lenses mean you'll get bright and sharp views.

As the numbers suggest, the Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 binoculars feature 70mm lenses and offer a 25x magnification.

That magnification level is great for admiring the night sky, but they can also be used for long-distance land-based viewing too, like birdwatching or nature-watching.

This is a fairly hefty set of binoculars, and so for prolonged use you might benefit from a tripod or other type of mount. Thankfully, the package comes with a tripod adapter meaning you can mount them to any traditional photography tripod without any hassle.

Even at this price point, you'll be pleased to hear that the SkyMaster 25x70s feature water resistance, meaning you're protected from the elements should you get caught in an unexpected rain show.

It's housed in a rubber armor, too, giving protection against drops or knocks — and making the exterior comfortable and easy to grip.

Key Specs: 25x maximum magnification, 70mm objective lens diameter, 3.25lbs weight, comes with tripod adapter, durable and water resistant.

Consensus: The Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 is an excellent stargazing binocular if you're on a budget. It's bulky, but offers fantastic views of the night sky — and is equally great for viewing faraway targets on land, too.

Buy if: You're on a budget and fancy an entry-level astronomy binocular.

Don't buy if: Portability is important to you, or you're a seasoned astronomer.

Alternative models: The Celestron Nature DX 12x56 are one of our favorite binoculars for stargazing on a budget (even despite their 'Nature' moniker). If you're on an even tighter budget, give the Celestron UpClose G2 10x50 binocular a look — less than $50, but surprisingly good.

