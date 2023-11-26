Early Cyber Monday star projector deal: 50% off Encalife's Atmosphere Smart Galaxy

Cyber Monday is upon us and the Encalife Smart Galaxy star projector is 50% off ahead of the annual sales event, giving your room an out-of-this-world feel for less. We think this is a top deal as it features in our best star projectors guide.

You can grab the Encalife Smart Galaxy star projector for just $99.97 (50% off) from Encalife's website.

We reviewed the Encalife Smart Ga laxy star projector and we found that it had smart device compatibility, Wi-Fi connectivity and it was highly customizable, meaning that it's easy to use and there's a lot of potential to give your room the desired effect you want. It features LED and laser bulb types and it rotates, so now that it's 50% off ahead of Cyber Monday, we would definitely recommend considering this deal, if you're in the market for a star projector.

We'll show you the key specs and what we love the most below but, if you're hoping to bag a bargain this Cyber Monday, why not check out the top 10 best camera deals or top 10 best telescope deals.

Encalife Atmosphere Smart Galaxy Star Projector: Was $199.97 now $99.97 on Encalife. Save 50% (That's $100!) on what we think is one of the best star projectors out there and the best for voice control on the market. It comes with smartphone compatibility, Wi-Fi connectivity, a timer and the stars and nebulas can be controlled separately.

Read our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

We rate the Encalife Atmosphere Smart Galaxy star projector as the best on the market for voice control and there's more that impresses about this projector. It also has 16.7 million nebula colors and the nebula and star settings can be controlled separately. Although it's not necessarily scientifically accurate, it does mean you get an unbelievable level of customization and it allows you plenty of options when it comes to galactic effects in your room.

The Wi-Fi connectivity of this device allows for voice control and smartphone compatibility. You can even control it through your Alexa or Google device. It also comes with an on/off timer, so you can set your atmosphere for a specific time or to turn it off after you're likely to no longer need it.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Encalife)

Key Specs: 16.7 million nebula colors to choose from, on/off timer, voice control, control via Alexa or Google devices, Wi-Fi connectivity, star and nebula settings can be controlled separately, LED/laser bulb types, it rotates and a size of 16 x 7 x 16cm. It does not come with a built-in speaker.

Consensus: We like it a lot, it features in our guide to the best star projectors and we think it's the best for voice control out there. It's easy to use and it's highly customizable, so there's a lot to like.

Buy if: You want something that can offer really cool aesthetics and is easy to control.

Don't buy if: You want something that's scientifically accurate or that comes with a built-in speaker to deliver the music or mood setting that you want.

Alternative models: If this set isn't for you then we would recommend either the Aurora Borealis star projector as it's the best overall star projector in our opinion, or the Brainstorm Toys Deep Space Home Planetarium as we think it's the best for home schooling.

Check out our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.