Telescope deal: get $85 off the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ on Amazon

If you're looking for a good deal on a reliable, powerful and user-friendly telescope, then $85 off the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ is the deal for you.

A saving of 45% is a pretty good deal, especially as prices seem to be rising everywhere you turn. It's a great telescope for more inexperienced astronomers due to its easy-to-use nature and setup. You'll have to act fast as (at the time of writing) there are only two left in stock.

Of course, buying a telescope can be a big deal so you wouldn't be blamed if you wanted to do some research of your own. Be sure to check out our best telescopes and telescope deals guides. You should also check out our binoculars deals guide as they offer great night-sky views and are often a cheaper alternative.

Celestron - AstroMaster 70AZ Telescope $189.95 now $104.94 on Amazon. Save $85 on a powerful, reliable and easy-to-use telescope. The 70mm optics will give you clear views of the night sky, while the panning handle will give you controlled and accurate pointing. Accessories include an adjustable tripod, two eyepieces, a red-dot finderscope and bonus software for interactive simulation.

This is a powerful refractor telescope, you get fully coated optics, a lightweight but sturdy frame, two eyepieces, a red-dot finder scope and an adjustable height tripod, so quite a lot of bang for your buck.

Celestron's AstroMaster 70AZ telescope is also quick and easy to set up and use. It's a lightweight frame and requires no tools to set up. It also comes with a panning handle with Alt-AZ control for smooth and controlled pointing. The 70mm optics mean you'll get clear sights of celestial objects, making night-sky viewing a breeze.

This isn't the only Celestron telescope on sale at Amazon, however it is the best deal they've got. Below, you'll see some other options you might want to take a look at but it is worth noting the prices of some of these models have been lower in the past.

It's always worth checking out telescopes on Amazon as the retailer are usually quite good for telescope discounts. If you're only interested in brand-specific deals though, be sure to check out our Celestron telescope and binoculars deals guide.

Celestron - AstroMaster 114EQ Newtonian Telescope $319.95 now $271.25 on Amazon. Save $48.70 on this Newtonian telescope and it's a powerful one too. Quick and easy to set up, the accessories include two eyepieces, a tripod and a StarPointer red dot finderscope. Accessories also include a free download of one of the top consumer-rated astronomy software programs.

Celestron PowerSeeker 80EQ Telescope $199.95 now $158.35 on Amazon. Save $41.60 on a telescope designed for beginners. Easy to use and powerful, this is a great compact and lightweight telescope. It comes with two eyepieces, a finderscope and a free download of one of the top-rated astronomy software programs.

