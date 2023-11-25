Astronomical savings on the Sky-Watcher Flextube 200P this Black Friday weekend

You can save $110 on the Sky-Watcher Flextube 200P 8" Collapsible Dobsonian Telescope this Black Friday weekend. This compact reflector-style telescope is perfect for amateur skywatchers who want to invest in their hobby.

You can get the Sky-Watcher Flextube 200P 8" Collapsible Dobsonian Telescope on sale right now for $645 at B&H Photo Video.

Sky-Watcher is a well-known brand in the astronomy world, and several of its telescopes feature on our lists of the best telescopes and best telescopes for deep space. We ranked the Sky-Watcher Flextube 16" 400P Synscan as our top pick for serious observers.

The Flextube 8" 200P telescope which is on sale here is less powerful, but it has a collapsible design which makes it really practical to store. Despite its smaller format, it's a robust Dobsonian telescope that will best suit intermediate skywatchers.

This telescope is already an affordable option at full price, so this $110 off deal makes it a really appealing offer. We don't know if it will run all the way until Cyber Monday, so don't sleep on it!

Sky-Watcher Flextube 200P 8" Collapsible Dobsonian Telescope was $755 now $645 at B&H Photo Video.



This compact telescope, ideally suited for beginner to intermediate skywatchers, is 14.5% off this Black Friday weekend. With a 1200mm focal length, a f/5.9 focal ratio and an 8" aperture, it will give you great views of the moon, planets, galaxies and more.

Finding a good telescope for under $1,000 is rare, so this Sky-Watcher Flextube 200P 8" Collapsible Dobsonian Telescope is a steal at $645. As the name implies, the space-saving collapsible design means you can fold it away for easier storage.

But its small size is not the only thing that makes this telescope a worthwhile investment; it has an impressive 1200mm focal length, a f/5.9 focal ratio and 8" aperture. Sure, it can't compete with heavyweight telescopes like the Celestron NexStar 8SE, but it's a practical option that will suit most intermediate skywatchers looking to improve their skills.

Key Specs: 8" Dobsonian-Style Reflector, 1200mm focal length, f/5.9 focal ratio, 8x50 viewfinder.

Consensus: The Sky-Watcher Flextube 200P 8" telescope is compact and affordable, making it an accessible entry-point for skywatchers looking to hone their craft.

Buy if: You're an intermediate skywatcher looking to invest in your hobby.

Don't buy if: You're a complete beginner or an experienced astronomer, or you're on a budget.

Alternative models: If you're a beginner, we recommend the Unistellar eQuinox 2 which requires no experience at all to start using. For deep space watching, you can't do much better than the Celestron NexStar 8SE, the best legendary catadioptric telescope with incredible performance.

