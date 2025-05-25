Recommended reading

New 8K-resolution photos of the sun show off incredible details of raging sunspots

Incredible new images of the sun's surface provide an unprecedented view of sunspots and other solar activity.

a fuzzy-looking sea of yellow and orange splotches with several large black splotches throughout
(Image credit: R. Kamlah et al. 2025)

A new high-resolution camera system developed by the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam (AIP) for the Vacuum Tower Telescope (VTT), located at the Observatorio del Teide in Tenerife, reconstructed views of the sun with an 8K image resolution for the first time, according to a statement from AIP.

Solar observations often face a trade-off between field of view and resolution. Large solar telescopes provide high-resolution images but cover limited areas, while smaller instruments can monitor the entire solar disk but lack fine detail. However, the VTT offers both a wide field of view and commendable spatial resolution. The integration of the new camera system enhances this capability, allowing for comprehensive and detailed studies of active solar regions.

"In order to better understand solar activity, it is crucial not only to analyze the fundamental processes of the fine structure and the long-term development of global activity with various instruments, but also to investigate the temporal evolution of the magnetic field in active regions," Rolf Schlichenmaier, a scientist at the Institute for Solar Physics (KIS) in Freiburg, which operates the VTT, said in the statement.

two views of a black splotch on a fuzzy-looking orange-and-yellow field. the one on the left is slightly blurry, while the one on the right is clear and crisp

Left: Extract from a single image of the sun, taken with the Vacuum Tower Telescope on Tenerife. Right: High-resolution image restored from 100 individual exposures captured by the new advanced camera system.  (Image credit: R. Kamlah et al. 2025)

The new camera system employs advanced image restoration techniques, compiling 100 short-exposure images — each with a resolution of 8000x6000 pixels — captured at 25 frames per second. This process yields reconstructed images with 8K resolution, effectively mitigating disturbances caused by Earth's atmosphere and achieving a spatial resolution of approximately 62 miles (100 kilometers) on the sun's surface.

Such precision enables the observation of dynamic solar processes on timescales as short as 20 seconds, according to the statement.

a fuzzy-looking orange-and-yellow orb dotted with black splotches

High-resolution image restored from 100 individual exposures captured by the Vacuum Tower Telescope's new advanced camera system. (Image credit: R. Kamlah et al. 2025)
Using this technology, researchers have obtained high-resolution images covering areas up to 124,274 miles (200,000 km) in diameter, which is approximately one-seventh of the sun's diameter.

In turn, the images reveal intricate details of sunspot groups, plasma flows and magnetic field structures that trigger solar flares. This not only enhances our understanding of complex solar dynamics, but lends insight for improved space weather forecasting.

