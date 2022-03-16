These galactic UK telescope deals will save you up to £50

If you're a UK-based astronomer then you're in luck as there's up to £50 in some of the best telescope deals available today.

Each of these telescopes is made by maker Celestron, which is known for its reliability and expertise in the field. Although these telescopes are slightly higher spec, if you're looking for something more suitable for a novice, then these UK Celestron deals might be better options.

The Celestron Astro-Fi 102 telescope is the standout here, with savings just over £50 (now £349.00). It's a Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope, meaning its optics are reliable and you won't get blurred images. It's also easy to navigate the stars with this scope.

If you would like more telescope content and deals, be sure to check out our best telescopes and telescope deals guides. Also take a look at our best binoculars guide as they offer great views of the night sky, at a cheaper price.

Celestron AstroFi 102 Telescope £399.99 now £349.00 on Amazon. This Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope allows you to control the telescope via wi-fi and an app, available for androids and iPhone. You get full-coated optics, a finderscope, two eyepieces and mirror star diagonal so you're money is well spent here.

Celestron NexStar 8 Computerised Telescope £1499.99 now £1449 on Amazon. This is by far the most expensive of the telescopes on this page. For those willing to spend a little more on their stargazing experience, the 8-inch aperture allows for great light-gathering ability which means deep-sky and celestial objects become crystal clear when viewing. Fully automated, this telescopes has 40,000+ objects in it's database, so users are sure to have a great stargazing experience.



Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ Refractor Telescope £229.99 now £187.50 on Amazon. The most suitable for newcomers and novices, this telescope offers a quick and easy no-tool set up. Included in this price is a steel tripod with accessory tray, a 20mm and 10mm eyepiece, a finderscope, and an erect image diagonal - ideal for both terrestrial and astronomical use. You'll get clear views of celestial and terrestrial objects but this isn't the most powerful telescope on this page.

There's an option for every level of astronomer with these deals, as the Celestron AstroFi 102 telescope is a great option if you're looking for an upgrade. You get plenty of extras with the scope and you can control it via an app.

If you're looking to spend a little more money then the NexStar computerised telescope is a great option. With over 40,000 objects in its database, the scope is fully automated and has great light gathering ability. If you're not a seasoned astronomer then the Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ refractor telescope will be the best option for you. It's easy to set up, comes with what you need and gives you clear views of celestial and terrestrial objects.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.