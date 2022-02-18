Save up to £70 on Celestron telescopes in these stellar deals at Wex Photo Video

Skywatching can be an expensive hobby but that doesn't mean you always have to fork out a fortune on some superb stargazing equipment. That's right, there are some great deals on Celestron telescopes right now.

Wex Photo Video have up to £70 off on select Celestron Astromaster telescopes, perfect for those looking to save money and get crystal clear images of the moon and planets. Of course, it's not just the saving but the quality of telescope that impresses us, so if you're in the market for some new equipment, now could be the perfect time to grab a deal.

If you are looking for a deal on Celestron telescopes then be sure to check out our Celestron telescope and binoculars deals guide. You can also check out our telescope deals guide for a broader range of products. Binoculars can offer great views of the night sky too, and are typically cheaper than binoculars, so it could be worth checking out our binoculars deals guide too.

Both of the telescopes below are better suited for beginners and less experienced astronomers. and are excellent choices, depending on what you want from your stargazing experience.

Celestron Astromaster 130EQ Reflector Telescope £299 now £229 on Wex. Save £70 on this reliable and user friendly telescope. The Celestron Astromaster 130EQ Reflector Telescope offers a no-tool set up, a permanently mounted StarPointer and a pre-assembled rugged tripod, providing a stable platform. In terms of optics you get two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm), a red-dot finder and a practical magnification of up to 307 times, making this telescope great value for money for anyone wanting to get into astronomy.

Celestron Astromaster 90EQ Refractor Telescope £279 now £229 on Wex. Save £50 on the second telescope on offer here, the Celestron Astromaster 90EQ Refractor Telescope. We like this deal not just because of the money you save, but for the quality of telescope too. It's a dual purpose scope for viewing objects both on Earth and in space. This telescope isn't as powerful as the one above, but does come with the same sturdy tripod, astronomy software and database. It is better for seeing Earth-based targets due to it's dual-purpose nature making it another great telescope for people getting into astronomy.

Both telescopes come with "The SkyX - First Light Edition" astronomy software with a database containing a database of over 10,000 objects, printable sky maps and 75 enhanced images. The software is ideal for anyone who's starting out or isn't sure what to look for when stargazing.

Celestron is one of the most popular makers of telescopes on the market and are well known for making quality equipment. These telescopes are no exception because of their quick and easy set up, the magnification abilities and aperture sizes mean even novice stargazers will have crystal clear views of the deep-sky targets they wish to see.

