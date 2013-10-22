Trending

Destination ISS | Space Wallpaper

By Spaceflight 

Expedition 37 Soyuz TMA-10M Rocket Launch 1920
This spectacular space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-10M rocket launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2013 carrying Expedition 37 Soyuz Commander Oleg Kotov, NASA Flight Engineer Michael Hopkins and Russian Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy to the International Space Station.
(Image: © NASA/Carla Cioffi )

