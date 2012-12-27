Trending

City Lights of the Americas Space Wallpaper

City Lights of the Americas
This image of North and South America at night is a composite assembled from data acquired by the Suomi NPP satellite in April and October 2012.
This amazing space wallpaper of North and South America at night is a composite assembled from data acquired by the Suomi NPP satellite in April and October 2012. The new data was mapped over existing Blue Marble imagery of Earth to provide a realistic view of the planet. See More Stunning Images of the Earth at Night

