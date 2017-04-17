Black Marble: Amazing Earth at Night Photos from Space

Earth's 'Night Lights'
NASA has released new, high-definition satellite images of Earth's "night lights" for the first time since 2012. This composite image of the Earth as a "black marble" shows Asia and Australia in 2016. [Watch the video]
City Lights of the Americas
Joshua Stevens, a data visualization expert at NASA's Earth Observatory, used data from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument on the NASA-NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite to create full-hemisphere views of Earth by night.
Europe & Africa
Scientists can use these nighttime views to study how patterns of human settlement have changed over time.
Earth in the Dark
This composite shows what the entire planet looks like by night. Of course, it's always daytime somewhere, so NASA had to stitch together nighttime images from around the globe to create this view.
Europe
This composite image of Europe at night was taken by the NASA-NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite in 2016.
India
This composite image of India at night was taken by the NASA-NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite in 2016.
Nile River
This composite image of the Nile River and surrounding region at night was taken by the NASA-NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite in 2016.
United States
This composite image of the U.S. at night was taken by the NASA-NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite in 2016.
Mid-Atlantic & Northeastern U.S.
The Tri-State area (including New York City) glows in this nighttime compostie view taken by the NASA-NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite in 2016.
Chicago
Lake Michigan looks exceptionally dark beside the glowing city lights of Chicago, Illinois. This view was created by the NASA-NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite in 2016.
The Americas in 2012
This image of North and South America at night is a composite assembled from data acquired by the Suomi NPP satellite in April and October 2012. The data was mapped over existing Blue Marble imagery of Earth to provide a realistic view of the planet.