VR headsets on Amazon: Save up to $300 with these deals

Cyber Monday and Black Friday have come and gone, but a good scan of megaretailer Amazon will reveal a few deals that are still tucked away online.

VR headset deals at Amazon involve the activation of a coupon, which can save you as much as 10% off the set's retail price. VR headset coupons for ultra-high end manufacturer Pimax can now save buyers as much as $300, too.

If VR headsets are on your holiday shopping list but you don't know where to start, check out our roundup of the best VR headsets . It will help guide your selection process and give tips about what to look for when considering VR headset deals at Amazon.

Below you will find a list of current VR headset deals at Amazon. If you want to see deals at other retailers, check out our full VR headset deals hub.

$749.00 Pimax Vision 5K Super VR Headset: $749.00 $649.00 with coupon at Amazon The Pimax 5K Super VR Headset supports most of the thousands of games that are available on Steam and Oculus Home. The headset is also designed for comfort enhancements to allow for hours of play. Now you can save $100 on this headset using a coupon available through Amazon.

$1,479.00 Pimax Vision 8K X VR Headset: $1,479.00 $1179.00 with coupon at Amazon The strong bass response, top notch sound quality, 200-degree field of view and its ergonomic design makes this Pimax headset worth the investment. Its displays are powered by two full-sized 4K panels that render a 3840 x 2160 resolution per eye. Save $300 off this high-end VR headset with a coupon currently available at Amazon.

$699.99 HTC VIVE Cosmos: $699.99 $649.99 at Amazon If you've had this headset on your mind, it might be worth it to purchase soon as Amazon's stocks are dwindling. The HTC VIVE Cosmos headset features a 2880 x 1700 combined resolution, an adjustable interpupillary distance dial for visual comfort, and comes with 2 months of unlimited VR play of more than 700 games & apps. This headset is now available at its reduced $649 price.

