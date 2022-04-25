UK Binocular deal: save 26% on these Celestron binoculars

If you're looking for a new pair of binoculars for terrestrial targets, now could be the time as Amazon is offering 26% off the Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars.

This high-resolution pair of binoculars will help you look at faint objects like nebulas and galaxies. With prices on the rise everywhere you turn, a 26% discount has come at the perfect time for those looking to improve their stargazing experience. The SkyMaster line of binoculars feature more than once in our best binoculars guide and this is another quality-assured pair.

15x70 means there are strong magnifications and good eye relief on these binoculars. Of course, if you want to see more discounts then you should check out our binoculars deals guide. It's also worth remembering that while binoculars are more cost-effective and give you good night sky views, the best telescopes are more powerful and you can always check out the best telescope deals before making a purchase on skywatching equipment.

Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars £109.95 now £80.89 on Amazon. Save 26% on a pair of binoculars that will give you crystal clear views of deep-sky objects like galaxies and nebulas. High-resolution optics, generous eyepieces, easy to grip and a rugged build all help make this a top-quality pair of binoculars.

The Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars are a great option for anyone looking for a high-quality pair of skywatching binoculars or trying to upgrade their current equipment. Saving 26% or just over £29 is a good deal, especially when you factor in the quality of binoculars, up to the standards we've come to expect from Celestron.

The 15 times magnification means they give you a sharp focus across the field of view - it also helps with seeing those fainter, deep sky objects. It's also great in low-light conditions thanks to the 70mm objective lens, great for stargazing or nature watching later in the day. You also get multi-coated optics so your views will be crystal clear, adding to the viewing experience.

These binoculars are also rugged and durable thanks to their rubber grip and you even get a case so you can carry them easily wherever you go. With this kind of discount, it could actually be the perfect time to grab a new pair of binoculars, and there are more Celestron telescope and binocular deals which you should check out.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.