Are you serious about skywatching, or upgrading from your current, aging setup? Thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale you can save $300 on the Celestron NexStar 8SE, an absolute powerhouse of a motorized telescope that still manages to be beginner-friendly.



Get the Celestron's Nexstar 8SE motorized telescope on sale right now at Amazon for $1299.



We rate the Celestron NexStar 8SE as the best motorized telescope out there and the absolute best telescope for seeing planets. It boasts a light-friendly eight-inch aperture, an 80-inch focal length and its fully-automated mount boasts a massive database of 40,000 stellar objects to explore. So while you're free to skywatch, you can also home in on objects of interest.

As we noted in our review of the Celestron NexStar 8SE, this a telescope that'll be with you for decades and while it's not cheap, this Black Friday deal makes it an even more appealing prospect for any serious astronomers.

Image 1 of 3 The Celestron NexStar 8SE is easy enough to transport. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Celestron NexStar 8SE (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Celestron NexStar 8SE's control easily detatches from its mount. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The Celestron NexStar 8SE is $300 cheaper for Black Friday and comes with everything you need to start skywatching, tripod included, and it also comes with an impressively effect finderscope, which some manufacturers omit. It has a two-year warranty, though the build quality's sufficient that you can expect this telescope to be with you for years.

And whether you choose to use it regularly or occasionally, the database of 40,000 objects is seriously impressive. Using the detachable keypad you can home in on any of those stellar objects, guaranteeing you've always got something to gaze at. The 80x magnification, alongside its 8-inch light-admitting aperture, means you'll have clear views of the night skies.

If this is a little too pricey, or you're not sure if you're going to stick with astronomy, then maybe start with one of our best budget telescopes or best telescopes for beginners.

Key features: 8-inches (203.2mm) aperture, 80-inches (2032mm) focal length, f/10 focal ratio, 180x highest useful magnification, 32 lbs (14.48 kg) weight, two-year warranty.

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on this telescope this year was just under $1350 but it's spent most of the year at $1599, so this is a great price. It's the same price at Walmart and Best Buy.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1299 | Walmart: $1299 | Best Buy: $1299

Reviews consensus: We absolutely love this telescope and think it's a superb investment for anyone who's serious about astronomy. It offers clear, sharp views, even of deep space, and at this price it's a real bargain.

Space: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best telescopes, best telescopes for seeing planets

✅ Buy it if: If you're looking for a powerful telescope that'll be with you a long time and appreciate the added support of the automated mount, with its 40,000-strong database.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a tight budget or aren't sure how long you'll stick with stargazing. Have a look at the best budget telescopes instead.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.