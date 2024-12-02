Black Friday is dead! All hail Cyber Monday! The good news is that if you've been looking for a telescope, either for yourself or as a gift, you can still save hundreds with some stellar Cyber Monday deals.

Over the course of Black Friday week we've seen some superb deals on the best telescopes, the best beginner telescopes to infinity and beyond. This year, Christmas is just three and a half weeks after Black Friday, so Cyber Monday is the perfect time to snag some stargazing gifts.

The bad news is that several telescope deals have seen a reduction in savings, have sold out entirely, or have just returned to their regular price. So while Cyber Monday doesn't technically end till midnight, these deals could be gone well before then.

That's why I've rounded up some of the best telescope deals that are still live, so read on and grab these before they sell out.

Unistellar eVscope 2: was $4,899 now $3,919 at Unistellar US Save nearly $1000 on the Unistellar eVscope 2, a telescope that features a 114mm aperture and a useful digital magnification of 150x. It also works in tandem with an app on your smartphone so locating, identifying and tracking targets is made easy. We like this telescope so much that we've rated it as the best smart telescope for larger budgets.

Unistellar eQuinox 2: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Unistellar US Save $500 on the Unistellar eQuinox 2, a smart telescope that features an 11-hour battery life as well as an image resolution of 6.4MP and 450mm focal length. It works with an app on your smartphone that's easy to use and will locate and track targets for you. We like this telescope so much that we rated this as the best smart telescope out there.

Celestron AstroFi 102: was $530 now $408 at amazon.com Save 23% on what we rate as one of the best telescopes out there. It features a 102mm aperture, a 1325mm focal length, a Maksutov-Cassegrain optical design, smartphone-controlled and it comes with two eyepieces and a finder scope. Note: Stock is running low, so you'll have to act soon if you want this deal.

Gskyer Telescope 70mm: was $130 now $87 at Amazon Save 33% on the Gskyer 70mm Alt-az refractor telescope at Amazon. This refractor comes complete with all the accessories a beginner astronomer would want: two eyepieces (25mm and 10mm) a 3x Barlow lens for up-close views of night sky objects, phone attachment and Bluetooth control, a finder scope and an aluminum tripod. Plus an accessory tray and carry bag when you want to stargaze on location.

Celestron 114AZ-SR: was $200 now $100 at Kohl's $100 off the Celestron 114AZ-SR is a big saving on this great beginner telescope, with an easy-to-use alt-azimuth mount and a compact light design, the Celestron 114AZ Smartphone Ready reflector is perfect for anyone new to skywatching. Supplied with eyepieces and everything you need for a successful night under the stars.

Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ: was $220 now $142 at amazon.com Save 35% on a telescope that features a 127mm objective lens diameter that offers great light-gathering ability to see the moon, craters and other planets. It also features accessories including two eyepieces (20mm and 4mm), a 3x Barlow lens and a free download of astronomy software. It's ideal for beginners.

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT: was $130 now $75 at Walmart The Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ is a refractor telescope, which is perfect for beginners keen to observe the moon and planets. It features an alt-azimuth mount, which makes it easier to use over equatorial models, and comes with two eyepieces. Save $55

Those are some superb deals, and no matter whether you're shopping for a budding stargazer or a serious pro who's looking to upgrade, you'll find something to fit the bill.

At least, you will if you're fast because once Cyber Monday is over, all those Black Friday sales are likely to disappear. That's not just telescopes either; there have been some fantastic Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals, including some amazing streaming deals.

