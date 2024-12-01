If you are looking for a Christmas gift for a budding skywatcher this Cyber Monday, this is a fantastic deal on one of the most popular telescopes on Amazon right now, the Hexeum AZ80600, which is currently at its lowest price of the year at just a few cents over $93.

Buy the Hexeum AZ80600 for just $93.49 at Amazon in this Cyber Monday telescope deal.

We have not tested this model but it looks incredible value for money — particularly at this price — and the majority of Amazon reviewers have been impressed and stated that it is a great budget option for viewing the moon, planets and brighter stars. Costing only $93.49 this Cyber Monday, we think that is a fab price to give this telescope a go and with it being at its lowest price ever, why not grab yours now?

Hexeum AZ80600: was $110 now $93 at Amazon Save 15% on this super affordable entry-level telescope which is now at its lowest-ever price. It gives up to 60x magnification and comes with a tripod, two eyepieces, a smartphone adaptor and everything else you need.

For a very low price, you get two very good quality eyepieces of 25mm and 10mm with the Hexeum AZ80600 that offer magnifications of 24x and 60x. A 3x Barlow lens is also thrown in to truly magnify your views: Whether that is the moon, planets or bright deep-sky targets.

Navigating the night sky is a breeze with the 5x24 finder which, according to Amazon reviews, performs sufficiently enough to align the main tube. Meanwhile an aluminum tripod of a decent quality allows for steady views — completing a setup that is easy to assemble (no tools required!) and within moments.

For beginners who want to try their hand at smartphone astrophotography, this portable refractor comes with a phone adapter. If you are someone who likes to travel to dark-sky locations then you will be pleased to learn that the Hexeum AZ80600 comes with a carry case for simple portability.

Although we think this is a great deal, it may not be the right telescope for you and if you are new to skywatching, we have rounded up the best telescopes for beginners to help you choose the right one for you.

Key features: 10 and 25mm eyepieces, tripod, carrying case, smartphone adaptor, wireless remote, 6.2 lb weight.

Price history: This Black Friday deal price is the lowest the Hexeum AZ80600 telescope has been since July 2023.

Reviews consensus: Most Amazon customers have been impressed with the telescope's value for money and ease of setup. Some users report that the manual is somewhat lacking but it is still a great telescope for beginners and young stargazers.

✅ Buy it if: You want a great introduction to exploring the moon and planets that comes at an excellent price.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for a telescope that gives sharp, detailed images. You may find something more suitable in our best telescopes guide.

