SpaceX rolls out rocket, capsule for Crew-8 astronaut launch (photos)

News
By Mike Wall
published

Launch is scheduled for 12:04 a.m. ET on Friday (March 1).

a white rocket and space capsule are transported to the launch pad horizontally at night, with the yellow-orange moon just above them in the dark sky.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule that will launch the Crew-8 astronaut mission to the International Space Station for NASA roll out to Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX posted this photo to X on Feb. 26, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

SpaceX's next astronaut launch is just around the corner.

The company just rolled out the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule that will fly Crew-8, the next mission that SpaceX will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA.

Crew-8 is scheduled to lift off from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday (March 1) at 12:04 a.m. EST (0504 GMT). You can watch it live here at Space.com when the time comes.

Related: 8 ways SpaceX has transformed spaceflight

Another look at Crew-8's Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon during their rollout to the pad. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

Crew-8 will send NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barrett, Jeannette Epps and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin to the ISS for a six-month stay. Dominick will be Crew-8's commander, Barrett will be pilot, and Epps and Grebenkin will serve as mission specialists.

The quartet will replace the four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-7 mission, who are scheduled to leave the ISS about a week after Crew-8 arrives. 

The Crew-8 Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule stand atop Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 26, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)
RELATED STORIES:

Russians will fly on SpaceX's Crew-7, Crew-8 astronaut missions: report

SpaceX launches Crew-6 astronaut mission to space station for NASA

SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk's private spaceflight company

As its name suggests, Crew-8 will be the eighth operational astronaut mission that SpaceX flies to the ISS for NASA.

The space agency signed a similar contract with aerospace giant Boeing, which plans to fulfill it with a capsule called Starliner. Boeing is gearing up for its first crewed mission with Starliner, a two-astronaut test flight to the ISS that's scheduled to launch in mid-April.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.