SpaceX and NASA say Crew-8 astronauts won't launch to ISS until March 1 after private moonshot
A conflict with SpaceX's recently launched private Intuitive Machines moon mission is to blame.
We'll have to wait a little bit longer to see SpaceX launch its next astronaut crew into orbit for NASA.
On Thursday (Feb. 15), SpaceX and NASA agreed to postpone the launch of their joint Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station to no earlier than March 1, a two-day delay from an earlier Feb. 28 target that had already slipped six days. Liftoff is set for 12:04 a.m. EST (0504 GMT) atop a Falcon 9 rocket that will lift off from Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
"The shift follows the successful launch early Thursday morning of the Intuitive Machines IM-1 spacecraft on a robotic mission to land on the Moon from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center," NASA wrote in a mission update Thursday.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the IM-1 Nova-C lander Odysseus toward the moon in the wee hours of Thursday morning from Pad-39A, the same one that will be used to loft the Crew-8 astronauts. IM-1 is the first commercial moon mission by the company Intuitive Machines, which is carrying a suite of NASA and private payloads to a crater near the lunar south pole.
The Odysseus moon lander is scheduled to land on the moon on Feb. 22, SpaceX's original launch date for the Crew-8 mission. NASA and SpaceX pushed the Crew-8 launch back to Feb. 28 earlier this week, and now they've done so again.
Crew-8 will launch four astronauts to the ISS on a six-month mission as the relief for Crew-7, an astronaut team that rode a different Falcon 9 rocket to the station on Aug. 26. The crew includes NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barrett, Jeannette Epps and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. In October 2022, Tariq received the Harry Kolcum Award for excellence in space reporting from the National Space Club Florida Committee. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the This Week In Space podcast with space historian Rod Pyle on the TWiT network. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik.
Most Popular
By Mike Wall