'I've never been more proud of my friend than today,' Oprah Winfrey says as she watches Gayle King launch on Blue Origin rocket (video)

News
By published

"I think it's going to be cathartic in so many ways for her."

Oprah Winfrey was on hand Monday (April 14) to witness the launch of Blue Origin's historic NS-31 mission, which carried her friend of nearly 50 years, journalist Gayle King, to suborbital space from West Texas.

Winfrey did not hold back her emotions as the New Shepard rocket flared to propel King along with pop superstar Katy Perry, journalist and author Lauren Sánchez (who's also the fiancee of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos), rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn past the Kármán Line to experience a brief dose of zero gravity before drifting back down to Earth. It was the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.

"I have never been more proud," Winfrey shared on social media as Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital vehicle faded into the sky. "To see her rise — literally — is one of the most extraordinary things I've ever witnessed."

headshot of a woman in a yellow sweater speaking into a microphone with desert mountains in the background

Oprah Winfrey attended the launch of Blue Origin's all-female NS-31 suborbital spaceflight on April 14, 2025. Her longtime friend Gayle King was one of the crewmates. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

Winfrey and King's friendship dates back to 1976 in Baltimore, where the pair worked together at WJZ-TV. The future global media mogul was a news station anchor and King was employed as a production assistant.

Related: Gayle King just conquered her fears with Blue Origin's all-female space launch. Here's how she did it.

Wearing bright yellow to honor King's "Sunshine" callsign, Winfrey commented on the day's significance with NS-31 webcast host Charissa Thompson.

"All of us, the whole family, is wearing yellow today," Winfrey said as the mission's countdown clock ticked down. "You know, we've been friends… It'll be 50 years next year. We've been friends since we were 21 and 22, and I've never been more proud of my friend than today. Never been more proud, because this is bigger than just going to space. I mean, I think for her, who, anytime we're on a flight, she's in anybody's lap if there's the slightest bit of turbulence, as like real-world anxiety flying. And this is overcoming a wall of fear, a barrier. I think it's going to be cathartic in so many ways for her."

a woman in a blue flight suit raises her arms after exiting a white space capsule in a desert landscape

Journalist Gayle King celebrates after landing on Blue Origin's NS-31 suborbital mission on April 14, 2025. (Image credit: Blue Origin)
Related stories:

Katy Perry and Gayle King launch to space with 4 others on historic all-female Blue Origin rocket flight

'I feel super connected to love': Katy Perry reflects on her historic space launch with Blue Origin (video)

Facts about New Shepard, Blue Origin's rocket for space tourism

Winfrey has been one of the most ardent proponents of King's Blue Origin endeavor.

"Because I think life is about continuing to grow into the best of yourself and the fullest expression of yourself," Winfrey added. "And I think that this is one of the most fullest expressions you can possibly have. And I know that I felt deeply that she would regret it [if she didn't fly], and I didn't want to hear about it for the next 15 years. 'I wish I had gone,' you know? And I said, there's only one time that all the women are going up for the first time. You know, there will be other trips, but there's only one first time. So to be a pioneer is great.

"I think for every woman who's on this flight, it's about fulfilling something within themselves. For Gayle, it's about overcoming fear and also stepping into the moment of excitement. And I think it goes beyond this moment of just going up in space. I think this would be an everlasting experience. I was just thinking this morning, Gayle has been there for me for hundreds of events. I can't even remember them, you know, but you will never forget this day. None of us will ever forget this day."

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about private spaceflight

Gayle King just conquered her fears with Blue Origin's all-female space launch. Here's how she did it.

100th person to fly only a suborbital spaceflight | Space picture of the day for April 14, 2025

Alien life could exist on Saturn's big moon Titan — but finding it will be tough
See more latest
Most Popular
This artist&#039;s concept of a lake at the north pole of Saturn&#039;s moon Titan illustrates raised rims and rampart-like features as seen by NASA&#039;s Cassini spacecraft.
Alien life could exist on Saturn's big moon Titan — but finding it will be tough
Key art for Marathon (2025). It shows the name on the left side, and then three colorful images showing sci-fi mercenaries.
Bungie's next sci-fi shooter 'Marathon' has been revealed with a trio of action-packed trailers, a release date, and a closed alpha (video)
A black prototype fusion-powered rocket
Pulsar Fusion unveils vision for ‘Sunbird’ nuclear rocket to reach Mars in half the time (video)
A pink hazy structure in space that looks like two overlapping rings, much like a Venn diagram.
James Webb Space Telescope sees a celestial Venn diagram around a dying star
Journalist Gayle King celebrates after landing on Blue Origin&#039;s NS-31 suborbital mission on April 14, 2025.
Gayle King just conquered her fears with Blue Origin's all-female space launch. Here's how she did it.
a Black woman in a blue flightsuit reaches out her arms after stepping out of a space capsule in the desert
100th person to fly only a suborbital spaceflight | Space picture of the day for April 14, 2025
Blue Origin&#039;s NS-31 crew poses for a photo after their flight. From left: Kerianne Flynn, Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Gayle King and Amanda Nguyen.
‘It is the highest high’: Here's what Katy Perry and the 5 other women of Blue Origin's historic all-female flight felt after liftoff (videos)
Amanda Nguyễn stepping out of her space capsule.
Amanda Nguyen becomes 1st Vietnamese woman to fly to space: 'This journey really is about healing' (video)
Pop star Katy Perry speaks after landing on Blue Origin&#039;s NS-31 suborbital mission on April 14, 2025. She holds a daisy, which she took on the flight with her. (Perry&#039;s daughter is named Daisy, and the flower also symbolizes life&#039;s tenacity and Earth&#039;s beauty, Perry said.)
'I feel super connected to love': Katy Perry reflects on her historic space launch with Blue Origin (video)
Artwork for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 showing Darth Vader and imperial vehicles next to a motif of the Japanese flag, with Mt Fuji in the center.
Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 is this weekend, and here are 5 things we want to see from the year's biggest Star Wars event