Fram2 astronaut mission's West Coast splashdown opens new era for SpaceX

News
By published

From here on out, all SpaceX Dragons will come back to Earth off the Pacific coast.

a white space capsule floats in the ocean with a large recovery ship nearby
SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience floats in the Pacific Ocean on April 4 after splashing down to end the Fram2 astronaut mission. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The West Coast is the best coast for Dragon landings, at least in SpaceX's books.

The company's four-person Fram2 mission came to a successful end on Friday (April 4) with the splashdown of the Crew Dragon capsule "Resilience" off the coast of Southern California.

That was a first for SpaceX, geography-wise: All 16 of its previous astronaut missions had hit the water off Florida, either in the Atlantic Ocean or in the Gulf of Mexico.

a white space capsule is hauled aboard a recovery ship with the ocean in the background

Resilience is hauled aboard a recovery ship on April 4 after splashdown. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Indeed, every returning Dragon capsule, crewed or uncrewed, had splashed down near Florida since early 2021. But last July, SpaceX announced that it planned to shift recovery operations to the West Coast.

Related: SpaceX's private Fram2 astronauts splash down on Earth, ending historic polar orbit expedition

The decision was spurred by the fact that debris from Dragon's expendable trunk section had been found on terra firma on multiple occasions, even though modeling work had suggested the trunk would fully burn up during reentry to Earth's atmosphere.

Moving splashdowns to the West Coast — along with jettisoning the trunk after Dragon's deorbit burn, to control the trunk's trajectory — will ensure that no debris could harm people or property, according to SpaceX; any that survives reentry will fall into the Pacific.

This new strategy was employed on Fram2 and will be repeated on every Dragon mission going forward, SpaceX representatives have said.

Related Stories:

SpaceX Fram2 1st polar astronaut mission: Live updates

SpaceX launches private Fram2 astronauts on historic spaceflight over Earth's poles

Meet the astronauts of SpaceX's Fram2 mission, the 1st to fly over Earth's poles

Well, calling the strategy "new" isn't exactly right; the Pacific was the original target for Dragon splashdowns, and remained the exclusive one for nearly a decade after the first Dragon flight in 2010.

"Dragon recovery operations moved to the East Coast in 2019, enabling teams to unpack and deliver critical cargo to NASA teams in Florida more efficiently and transport crews more quickly to Kennedy Space Center," SpaceX wrote in an update last July.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about private spaceflight
space capsule with four parachutes splashes down in the blue sea

SpaceX's private Fram2 astronauts splash down on Earth, ending historic polar orbit expedition
The four astronauts of SpaceX&#039;s private Fram2 mission over Earth&#039;s poles. From left: Chun Wang, Eric Phillips, Rabea Rogge and Jannicke Mikkelsen.

Watch SpaceX's history-making Fram2 astronaut mission return to Earth today
A pointy-eared alien holds up his hand in greeting

Celebrate 'Star Trek' and help feed the hungry for First Contact Day today
See more latest
Most Popular
A pointy-eared alien holds up his hand in greeting
Celebrate 'Star Trek' and help feed the hungry for First Contact Day today
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 155 — Space News You Can Use
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 155 — Space News You Can Use
an illustration of two orange-colored orbs beneath the moon, above a silhouette of a treeline
The moon joins Mars and Jupiter in a 'mini planet parade' tonight. Here's how to see it
The proposed Mars Science Hexacopter would be far larger and more capable than Ingenuity.
Meet 'Nighthawk': Mars helicopter mission could be big leap for exploration
Billionaire Jared Isaacman will command the Polaris Dawn civilian astronaut mission on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in late 2022.
Jared Isaacman, Trump's pick for NASA chief, to get Senate confirmation hearing on April 9
Two Martian dust devils are seen merging in new footage from NASA&#039;s Perseverance rover. The larger dust devil was approximately 210 feet (65 meters) wide, while the smaller, trailing dust devil was roughly 16 feet (5 m) wide.
NASA's Perseverance rover watches as 2 Mars dust devils merge into 1 (video)
a bright pale yellow orb can be seen in the brightening morning sky above a coastline
How to see Venus light the sky as the bright 'morning star' through fall 2025
A red giant star will consume planets close to it, but leave others just right for life.
Scientists are using stellar 'quakes' to peer inside stars
Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle with Space deals logo
The Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle set is one of the largest Lego sets in the Lego Marvel range — now at one of the lowest prices we've seen in years
space capsule with four parachutes splashes down in the blue sea
SpaceX's private Fram2 astronauts splash down on Earth, ending historic polar orbit expedition