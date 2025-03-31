SpaceX Fram2 1st polar astronaut mission: Live updates

Refresh

SpaceX Fram2 crew ready to launch

The astronauts of SpaceX's Fram2 mission, which will fly over Earth's poles. From left to right: Mission specialist and medical officer Eric Phillips, pilot Rabea Rogge, vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen and commander Chun Wang. (Image credit: SpaceX)

It is launch day for SpaceX's next private space mission, the first-of-its-kind Fram2 flight, which will launch a crew of four astroanuts over the Earth's poles. It is the first human spaceflight over the poles.

The Fram2 crew, commanded by cryptocurrency billionaire Chun Wang (who financed the flight) will launch from NASA's Pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 9:46 p.m. EDT (0146 April 1 GMT) atop a Falcon 9 and a Crew Dragon capsule. You can watch the launch live on Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, beginning at about 8:46 p.m. EDT (0046 GMT).

Joining Wang on the flight will be vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen of Norway, pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany, and Australian Eric Phillips, Fram2's medical officer and mission specialist.

Mikkelsen is a filmmaker known for working in challenging environments like the Arctic and open sea. Rogge is a German engineer and scientist specializing in robotics and polar research. Phillips is an Australian polar explorer who has led expeditions to the North and South Poles.

The four astronaut will spend three to five days in orbit studying Earth's poles from space, performing 22 different science experiments and enjoying their time in space. They are expected to return to Earth with a splashdown at sea.

Over the weekend, SpaceX rolled the Falcon 9 rocket out to the launch pad and performed a launch dress rehearsal with the crew.

On Sunday, the company successfully performed a static test fire of the Falcon 9's first stae, setting the stage for today's launch.

Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete – targeting Monday, March 31 at 9:46 p.m. ET for launch of Fram2. Teams keeping an eye on weather conditions ahead of liftoff → https://t.co/vSt6tfeLZGMarch 30, 2025