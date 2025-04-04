SpaceX's private Fram2 astronauts splash down on Earth, ending historic polar orbit expedition

News
By published

Splashdown occurred of the coast of California at 12:18 p.m. ET. (1618 GMT)

space capsule with four parachutes splashes down in the blue sea
Crew Dragon Resilience splashes down in the Pacific Ocean, ending the 3.5 day Fram2 mission to polar orbit. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The first four humans to orbit over Earth's north and south poles have safely returned to Earth.

SpaceX's private Fram2 mission splashed down today (April 4) at 12:18 p.m. ET (1618 GMT), softly parachuting down into the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Oceanside, California. Their return wraps up about three and half days spent in space, completing the first crewed mission to fly a polar orbit around Earth. "We have confirmation of splashdown of the Dragon spacecraft. Dragon has returned home with the Fram2 crew," SpaceX officials said on the mission's livestream.

Maltese cryptocurrency billionaire Chun Wang funded Fram2, and served as mission commander during his crew's training and spaceflight. Chun is joined by fellow polar explorers Jannicke Mikkelsen of Norway, as designated Dragon commander; Rabea Rogge, from Germany, as mission pilot; and Australian Eric Philips as mission specialist and medical officer.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the quartet from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, March 31, sending four spaceflight rookies into a north-to-south trajectory in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of about 271 miles (437 kilometers). From their novel perspective, the "Framonauts" were able to witness Earth's poles like no astronauts ever have before, and spent the past three days documenting and sharing that view with the world.

@satofishi, 9:07 PM · Apr 3, 2025
a man in a white spacesuit
@satofishi, 9:07 PM · Apr 3, 2025
Chun Wang

"I often say Fram2 is a Svalbard mission. We @framonauts all met on Svalbard, and we love the ice. The mission was planned when I lived there, and we fly polar because, in an ISS-like orbit, we are unable to see where we live. From this perspective, the mission has perfectly achieved its goal."

During their time in space, the Fram2 crew conducted a total of 22 science experiments aboard Resilience, including one that captured the first X-ray of a human in space. Another, called MushVroom, was aimed at studying how mushrooms grow in a microgravity environment.

Related: Watch chilling 1st views of Earth's poles seen by SpaceX Fram2 astronauts (video)

two x-rays of hands wearing rings

The first X-ray taken of a human in space during the SpaceX's private Fram2 mission. The Fram2 crew decided to pay homage to the very first X ray ever taken, which was of a hand with a ring on it. (Image credit: Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen / SpaceX/Fram2)

The crew's return also granted the opportunity for a number of post-flight experiments and observations. The final pieces of research are being conducted to investigate the Framonauts' recovery following their time spent in microgravity. Upon landing, the crew has foregone the usual medical and mobility assistance utilized by astronauts following spaceflight, and will assess their own strength as their bodies reacclimate to gravity unaided.

SpaceX's Dragon recovery ship Shannon intercepted Resilience following splashdown, where an onboard crane lifted the spacecraft onto the deck. After disembarking the Dragon, the crew will helicopter to shore, where they will begin an hour of balancing and coordination testing. Shortly after, the Fram2 astronauts will undergo brain imaging scans using a portable MRI machine. Then, after a restful night's sleep, the crew will spend another two days dedicated to their on-orbit research using a high resolution bone scanner at NASA's Johnson Space Center, in Houston.

Related Stories:

SpaceX Fram2 1st polar astronaut mission: Live updates

SpaceX launches private Fram2 astronauts on historic spaceflight over Earth's poles

Meet the astronauts of SpaceX's Fram2 mission, the 1st to fly over Earth's poles

Fram2 is the 16th crewed mission SpaceX has recovered following successful spaceflights, and its 17 crewed mission overall — SpaceX's Crew-10 mission for NASA is currently docked to the International Space Station and scheduled to return later this year.

Fram2 is also SpaceX's first astronaut mission to land in the Pacific Ocean. Previous missions have all splashed down off the coats of Florida, but SpaceX has begun shifting those returns to the West Coast to minimize the chance of debris from Crew Dragon's expendable trunk module surviving atmospheric reentry and damaging property or causing injury should pieces of the spacecraft crash back down to Earth.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about private spaceflight
The four astronauts of SpaceX&#039;s private Fram2 mission over Earth&#039;s poles. From left: Chun Wang, Eric Phillips, Rabea Rogge and Jannicke Mikkelsen.

Watch SpaceX's history-making Fram2 astronaut mission return to Earth today
a space view of a landmass on earth neighboring a blue sea

SpaceX Fram2 astronauts see their Florida launch site from space as historic pole-orbiting mission nears its end (video)
Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle with Space deals logo

The Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle set is one of the largest Lego sets in the Lego Marvel range — now at one of the lowest prices we've seen in years
See more latest
Most Popular
Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle with Space deals logo
The Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle set is one of the largest Lego sets in the Lego Marvel range — now at one of the lowest prices we've seen in years
a black and white profile photo of a female astronaut wearing a spacesuit
Astronaut's new NASA portrait is a blast from the past: Space photo of the day
colorful flashes of lightning can be seen among dense clouds
Rare colorful lightning caught on camera by ISS astronaut. 'OK, this is kind of out there'
Screenshot from the trailer for Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, showing a bunch of astronauts interacting at a sci-fi base.
'Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions' brings co-op space adventures to Nintendo Switch 2 (and other platforms) in 2026 (video)
laptop illustration with live streaming sign in the top right corner and a monochrome image of an asteroid white dot flying against a background of stars.
Watch 'potentially hazardous' asteroid fly near Earth this weekend in this free livestream
an illustration of a spherical satellite with four stick-like antenna jutting out of it
Vanguard 1 is the oldest satellite orbiting Earth. Scientists want to bring it home after 67 years
A volcano on the surface of Venus.
Scientists may have just found the driving force behind Venus' volcanos
An orange blurred spiral against a dark background. There are other blurry, small dots seen as well.
JWST finds spiral galaxy about 5 times more massive than Milky Way — scientists call it 'Big Wheel'
The four astronauts of SpaceX&#039;s private Fram2 mission over Earth&#039;s poles. From left: Chun Wang, Eric Phillips, Rabea Rogge and Jannicke Mikkelsen.
Watch SpaceX's history-making Fram2 astronaut mission return to Earth today
a black and white rocket lifts off from its launch pad into a partially cloudy blue sky
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit from California