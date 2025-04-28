SpaceX launches 250th Starlink satellite mission, lands rocket at sea (photos)

Liftoff occurred at 10:09 p.m. ET on Sunday (April 27).

A rocket launch carves an orange arc into a dark night sky in this long-exposure photo.
Long-exposure photo of SpaceX's 250th dedicated Starlink launch, which took place from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 27, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX launched a milestone mission on Sunday night (April 27).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 of the company's Starlink broadband satellites — including 13 with direct-to-cell capability — lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday at 10:09 p.m. EDT (0209 GMT on Monday, April 28).

It was the 250th time SpaceX had sent a batch of Starlink craft skyward, the company noted via X shortly after launch.

a black-and-white rocket launches into a night sky.

A screenshot of the Falcon 9 lifting off on April 27, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

About eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth for a vertical touchdown as planned. It landed on the SpaceX drone ship "Just Read the Instructions," which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It was the 20th liftoff and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Thirteen of those flights have been Starlink missions.

The rocket's upper stage did its job, too. It deployed the 23 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) about an hour after launch, SpaceX announced in an update on X.

Sunday night's launch was the 48th Falcon 9 flight of 2025, and the 31st dedicated to building out the Starlink megaconstellation. That network currently consists of more than 7,200 operational satellites and is growing all the time.

The first dedicated Starlink launch occurred in May 2019 (though SpaceX launched two prototype broadband craft more than a year earlier, in February 2018). Over the past six years, SpaceX has lofted nearly 8,400 Starlink satellites on those 250 launches, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

