European weather satellite readied for launch on Ariane 6 rocket | Space photo of the day for Aug. 8, 2025
The satellite will provide data on climate variables such as ozone, air quality and greenhouse gases.
The European Space Agency has cleared another hurdle on the road to launching the second generation of the MetOp (Meteorological Operational) Earth-studying weather satellites. In early August 2025, the team sealed the MetOp-SG-A1 within the fairing of its Arianespace Ariane 6 rocket.
What is it?
The MetOp-SG-A1 is a specialized weather satellite hosting a suite of cutting-edge science instruments, including those for the Copernicus Sentinel-5 mission, which will help monitor Earth's atmosphere with ultra precision.
This A-type satellite will complement a B-type satellite, the MetOp-SG-B1, which ESA plans to launch next year. The pair of satellites will allow for better scanning and analysis of Earth's climate, including variables such as air pollutants and greenhouse gases.
Where is it?
The Ariane 6 rocket will launch the MetOp-SG-A1 satellite from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
Why is it amazing?
The Ariane 6 is Europe's next-generation launch vehicle, designed to provide increased flexibility and cost-effectiveness for space exploration, according to its operators.
The rocket last flew on March 6, when it launched France's CSO-3 reconnaissance satellite into orbit. The upcoming launch will give ESA another chance to test the new rocket system while also helping to advance climate science.
Want to learn more?
You can read more about the Ariane 6 rocket and other weather satellites.
