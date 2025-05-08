Europe's space agency weighs fallout from proposed NASA budget cuts threatening joint missions
"NASA has briefed ESA about the Budget Request, and while some questions still remain about the full repercussions, follow-up meetings are already taking place with NASA."
The European Space Agency is assessing how proposed cuts to NASA's budget could impact it and its member states as major cooperative missions face the threat of cancellation.
The Trump administration's "skinny budget" released on May 2 proposes slashing the NASA budget by 24%. Two major projects involving ESA — the Gateway lunar orbiting station and Mars Sample Return (MSR) — are earmarked for cancellation. ESA has committed to providing a key element of Gateway and the Earth Return Orbiter for MSR.
ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said the agency is looking at how the proposed changes could affect it in a May 5 statement. "NASA has briefed ESA about the Budget Request, and while some questions still remain about the full repercussions, follow-up meetings are already taking place with NASA," Aschbacher said.
"ESA remains open to cooperation with NASA on the programs earmarked for a reduction or termination but is nevertheless assessing the impact with our Member States in preparation for ESA's June Council," he added.
The Council meeting will allow for ESA and its Member States to assess "potential actions and alternative scenarios for impacted ESA programmes and related European industry," according to the statement.
The statement notes that the proposed budget cuts and cancellations are not finalized, and underlines that ESA and NASA have a "long history of successful partnership, particularly in exploration."
The NASA budget cuts would also phase out the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, Orion spacecraft, and reduce funding for the International Space Station (ISS), refocusing human spaceflight funding to the moon and Mars. Some experts have expressed alarm, claiming the funding cuts could be devastating for the agency.
Beyond budget cuts, new U.S. tariffs introduced in April could further strain transatlantic space trade and cooperation. Tariffs introduced by the Trump Administration in April could impact supply chains and induce ESA to explore broader cooperative partnerships with countries including Japan, India, South Korea and Gulf nations.
