Track the April 8 total solar eclipse with SkySafari, now 80% off
Jump into solar eclipse viewing for only 99 cents.
SkySafari is celebrating the solar eclipse, and you can grab it on a great deal through April 8.
The entry-level version of SkySafari 7, which features on our best stargazing apps guide, locates millions of planets, stars and constellations with a single screen tap. It is on sale right now for just $0.99, just in time for the next total solar eclipse. That's an 80% discount from the usual $4.99, so make sure to act quickly.
Affiliated apps SkySafari Plus and SkySafari Pro will also go on sale roughly one week before the eclipse, with pricing details to be released later. You can also keep up to date with the latest eclipse content on our eclipse live blog and watch all the total eclipse action live here on Space.com.
SkySafari 7 Basic stargazing app <a href="https://skysafariastronomy.com/Eclipse-Safari.html" data-link-merchant="skysafariastronomy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now 80% off.
The 'Basic' version of SkySafari 7 is 80% off until eclipse day. Act fast to access the solar eclipse features ahead of the big day on April 8 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Space.com already gave SkySafari 7 five stars due to its planetarium and telescope features, but company developers told Space.com that more is in store for the solar eclipse that goes across the United States, and parts of Mexico and Canada.
"Android versions of our apps now include special eclipse features, a functionality previously exclusive to our iOS apps," a statement to Space.com read. "All SkySafari users now have access to our interactive eclipse map, allowing them to find the best location and times to view the eclipse without requiring a subscription."
Also, one week before the eclipse, users will see a special "Eclipse" button on the main page, helping viewers find the eclipse panel. The app includes a "new realistic simulation of a total solar eclipse", in which you'll see the sun's super-hot atmosphere or corona, and "Baily's beads" that appear as the sun shines through the moon's rugged terrain.
SkySafari 7 also offers social stargazing for seeing what other users are doing in real-time, along with an improved interface, tilt-to-slew scope control and augmented reality voice control.
In between finding the best telescope deals, the best binoculars deals and the best solar viewing kits, make sure to get 80% off SkySafari 7's basic app to get ready for the big solar eclipse day.
Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?", is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science at several institutions since 2015; her experience includes developing and teaching an astronomy course at Canada's Algonquin College (with Indigenous content as well) to more than 1,000 students since 2020. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/@howellspace
