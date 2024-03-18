Track the April 8 total solar eclipse with SkySafari, now 80% off

The next solar eclipse will reach the United States on April 8.

SkySafari is celebrating the solar eclipse, and you can grab it on a great deal through April 8.

The entry-level version of SkySafari 7, which features on our best stargazing apps guide, locates millions of planets, stars and constellations with a single screen tap. It is on sale right now for just $0.99, just in time for the next total solar eclipse. That's an 80% discount from the usual $4.99, so make sure to act quickly.

Affiliated apps SkySafari Plus and SkySafari Pro will also go on sale roughly one week before the eclipse, with pricing details to be released later. You can also keep up to date with the latest eclipse content on our eclipse live blog and watch all the total eclipse action live here on Space.com.

SkySafari 7 Basic stargazing app <a href="https://skysafariastronomy.com/Eclipse-Safari.html" data-link-merchant="skysafariastronomy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now 80% off. The 'Basic' version of SkySafari 7 is 80% off until eclipse day. Act fast to access the solar eclipse features ahead of the big day on April 8 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Space.com already gave SkySafari 7 five stars due to its planetarium and telescope features, but company developers told Space.com that more is in store for the solar eclipse that goes across the United States, and parts of Mexico and Canada.

SkySafari 7 has new functionality for the 2024 solar eclipse. (Image credit: SkySafari)

"Android versions of our apps now include special eclipse features, a functionality previously exclusive to our iOS apps," a statement to Space.com read. "All SkySafari users now have access to our interactive eclipse map, allowing them to find the best location and times to view the eclipse without requiring a subscription."

Also, one week before the eclipse, users will see a special "Eclipse" button on the main page, helping viewers find the eclipse panel. The app includes a "new realistic simulation of a total solar eclipse", in which you'll see the sun's super-hot atmosphere or corona, and "Baily's beads" that appear as the sun shines through the moon's rugged terrain.

A simulated view of the 2024 solar eclipse in SkySafari 7. (Image credit: SkySafari)

SkySafari 7 also offers social stargazing for seeing what other users are doing in real-time, along with an improved interface, tilt-to-slew scope control and augmented reality voice control.