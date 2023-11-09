Should I buy a camera on Black Friday 2023?

Whether you’re new to the hobby and looking to learn, or you’re an expert and know exactly what you like, cameras offer one of the broadest ranges of brands and products in all of consumer tech.

With so many considerations to take into account, it’s never easy to settle on one - do you want a point-and-shoot or a DSLR? How many megapixels is enough? And what about lenses? That's why we have guides on the Best cameras overall and the Best cameras for astrophotography.

And yet, with that extensive list of makes and models comes the opportunity for deals as new ones arrive, and older ones get discounted, sometimes heavily, ahead of the likes of Black Friday.

Should you buy a camera on Black Friday? There’s a good chance the answer will be yes, but there are some important caveats. Be sure to check out our Black Friday page where we've already rounded up the best Black Friday deals on space gifts.

What are the best Black Friday deals right now?

Top camera deal Editor's pick Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera was $3899 now $3399 on Amazon. Save $500 on an excellent camera that we rate as Canon's best ever, which is saying something. It features 8K video capabilities and a 45MP sensor combined with a top-of-the-range autofocus system.

Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but there are already deals to be found, including a huge saving on the Canon EOS R5.

Earning an impressive four-and-a-half-stars in our glowing Canon EOS R5 review , the camera was originally reduced for Amazon’s Prime Day sales event, but you can still save $500. It’s still a camera that’s on the expensive side, but it’s now down to $3399 — not bad for one of the best mirrorless cameras around.

If you’re interested in a Canon but don’t want to pay that high a price, the Canon EOS R7 has seen $100 knocked off the price, and we rate that one highly, too. It’s now $1399 at Amazon .

Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera was $1499 now $1399 on Amazon. Save $100 on a mirrorless camera that we rate as one of the best cameras on the market. It's excellent for snapping on the go and vlogging in particular. It features 4K video capabilities, has a 34.4MP sensor and has outstanding autofocus and tracking features.

Why you should buy a camera on Black Friday

The new Sony A7R V is a camera desired by many photographers. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Cameras range widely in budget and effectiveness, and while there are some more affordable options, there's almost always a fantastic deal on a very pricey model that entices you to part with your hard-earned cash, often in an attempt to grab your eyes and pull them toward the rest of the range, too.

Take the Nikon Z8 , which we believe is the best camera overall on the market today. On its own, it’s around $4000 just for the body, and while we’re waiting to see what Black Friday brings, even, say, 25% off is still $1000.

The point is that there are some big prices to be slashed with 'door-busting' gusto that makes for nice ways to entice customers, even if you don’t buy one, it’s still worth keeping an eye out to get an idea of what models are discounted regularly (more on that shortly).

Why you should wait to buy a camera

Cameras are stocked at a whole host of stores, both physical 'brick and mortar' ones, and online. That means they’re often due for discounts throughout the year, meaning if you miss out on Black Friday, there are post-Christmas sales, Prime Days, and national holidays to circle on the calendar.

We’ve covered more in our Best time to buy a camera guide, but we keep our Camera deals hub updated all year round, making it a great place to start.

There’s also a heavy element of practice when it comes to getting the best shots, meaning no matter how much you spend on a snazzy camera if you’ve not learned the basics of photo composition, lighting, and the camera’s mechanics itself, you may struggle to get the kind of shots you’re hoping for.

With that in mind, while something like the Nikon Z8 is a fantastic camera, newcomers should start smaller, there’s no one-size-fits-all for cameras, and you can expect to do a lot of learning whichever model you buy, regardless of when you buy it.

Then there’s the question of whether you need a camera at all, as some snappers prefer to reach for their iPhones and Android smartphones for convenience and the fact they're getting more and more capable every year.

Which cameras are likely to be discounted on Black Friday?

The Canon EOS R5 is already on sale with an early Black Friday deal (see our deal link above). (Image credit: Jacob Little)

We’ll admit there’s no exact science to predicting Black Friday deals, but we can certainly hazard a guess at some models that may see a price drop come November 24 and we've already spotted some early Black Friday camera deals, too.

We’ve already mentioned the Canon EOS R5, but its rival, the Nikon Z7, saw a price drop of $400 at B&H Photo last year, suggesting it could be ripe for a price cut again this year.

Sony A7R IV: was $3199, now $2998 on Amazon. Save $201.99 on this monster of a mirrorless camera that captures hugely detailed 61MP stills, 4K 30p video footage and can ramp up its ISO to 102,400 for shooting in the dark. We like it so much, we have previously named it the best camera overall earlier in 2023.

Sticking with Nikon, the Nikon D850 saw a discount of almost $900 last year, another four-and-a-half star camera that, despite being a DSLR, we think is still one of the best around, according to Nikon D850 review. Whether we’re set for another big discount this year remains to be seen, but it’s certainly one to keep an eye on.

It’s also a good idea to keep an eye out for slightly older stock, while the newer models are always enticing, prior models can often drop significantly in price. We awarded a four-and-a-half star rating to the Sony A7R IV in our review, and while the fifth version is now available, that doesn’t mean its predecessor is any less impressive having previously been named our pick as best camera overall. It's also currently on sale in an early Black Friday camera deal, spy below for its current discount.

