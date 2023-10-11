Save a HUGE 51% on this Holy Stone drone deal for Prime Day

When it comes to drone deals, you won't find a better saving than this — for Prime Day, Amazon is offering a huge 51% off the Holy Stone HS720G drone. That's a saving of $218, and this powerful beginner drone can be yours for just $209.99 (down from $427.99).

HOWEVER. We know that retailers like to inflate the 'before' price to make it look like a better deal, and after some digging, we found this drone on the Holy Stone website for $299.00, which is substantially less than Amazon's 'before' price. That said, the $209.99 Amazon is currently offering is still a great deal, hovering just above $200.

When we reviewed the Holy Stone HS720G, we thought it was best suited for beginners who are just starting out in the world of drones, although it can't compete in terms of photo and video quality with some of the more high-end drones on the market.

Holy Stone HS720G was $427.99 now $209.99 at Amazon. Save 51% on this powerful beginner drone from Holy Stone. It won't win any awards for photo or video shooting, but it's a neat little beginner drone that won't break the bank and will certainly serve you well until you're ready to move onto something more advanced.

We found this drone to be incredibly easy to fly and more than suitable for beginners, though it doesn't have any obstacle avoidance, so you'll need to be careful when flying. It also features GPS positioning alongside flight modes including Point of Interest/Orbit, Follow Me and Tap Fly pre-plotted flight routes. It does have extremely basic camera controls that only control the brightness, saturation, ISO and white balance, but if you're just looking for some decent aerial shots to share with your friends and family on social media, this will do the job. It shoots photos in JPEG and video in 4K at 30fps and FHD (1080P) at 60fps.

There's no option for a Fly More combo with extra accessories, but this drone deal includes the drone itself, controller/transmitter, spare propellers and screws, one battery and a bag to keep it all in. In our Holy Stone HS720G review, we found that the battery gave around 21 minutes of flight time — there is an option to buy it with two batteries, but this will cost you an extra $49.

We featured the Holy Stone HS720G in our best beginner drones guide, but you might also want to check out our other drone guides, including best drones, best camera drones and best fpv drones.

Don't forget, if you want to make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2023, check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Key Specs: The Holy Stone HS720G features a camera that can capture 4K photos (3840 x 2160 px) which equates to a sensor resolution of 8.2 MP — not the best, but fine for sharing on social media. It can record 4K video at 30 fps and FHD (1080 p) at 60 fps, and it features image stabilization.

Consensus: If you’re looking for an inexpensive beginner drone to master flight controls before upgrading to a more advanced and expensive model, the Holy Stone HS720G could be worth considering.

Buy if: You're a beginner and you're looking for an inexpensive drone to start with.

Don't buy if: You're a photographer and want to get some impressive drone photos and videos.

Alternative models: If this isn't quite right for you, the Potensic ATOM SE could be worth considering, and it's also included in Amazon's Prime Day deals. We'd also recommend checking out the Holy Stone HS700E deal.