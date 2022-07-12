UK Amazon Prime customers save big on these Olympus 8x40 S Binoculars

The 8x40 S from trusted brand Olympus is on sale at Amazon right now for just £62.99. (opens in new tab) That is an incredible 42% saving and we've never seen the Olympus 8x40 S down at this price, the last time it was on sale it was knocked down to £68 so this is really a bargain not to be sniffed at. We do know of some supply issues so they might not be around at this price for long.

As with other Olympus products, the optical quality is high, there is good focus control and a very clear image. It boasts almost 16,000 reviews on Amazon, with 80% of those being 5-star ratings. It has a lightweight and ergonomic design, ideal for those on the move, or people with smaller or less dexterous hands.

The Olympus 8x40 S have optics to rival much more expensive models and they are an ideal, affordable (even more so on Amazon Prime Day) companion for bird watching and sports spectating. The images are sharp with minimal distortion and minimal chromatic aberration. They are single-layer coated to deliver natural colors. Although they are perfectly capable to use for nature spotting at dusk, their use would be limited for stargazing, although you will still have good detail of the moon. For stargazing, we'd recommend something from our best binoculars for stargazing guide .

One of the stand-out features of the Olympus 8x40 S is its wide-angle performance. This is great for beginners or children to find and focus on their desired subject quicker, and makes tracking moving subjects simpler.

The Olympus 8x40 S are great for and kids and people with smaller hands (or people who are generally more clumsy!). The rubber-coated grip guarantees a comfortable and firm hold, which makes dropping them less likely, but they also come with a neck strap for extra peace of mind and to ensure you're always ready to see the action. Be sure to check out our top picks for kids binoculars for other recommended options for smaller hands.

They have a tough, high-quality finish which makes them ideal for outdoor use. The large focus wheel is tactile and responsive and so easy to use when wearing gloves.

Because they are lightweight and durable, the 8x40S are an ideal travel or backpacking companion as they can withhold a higher level of knocks and bumps, although of course, we'd recommend transporting them in the provided case.

The binoculars can be can tailored to the user's eyesight using the dioptre-adjustment system but thanks to the smooth twist eye-cups, they are also comfortable for nature watchers or sports spectators who wear glasses.

