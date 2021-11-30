Binocular deals: Get $37 off the Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211

Cyber Monday may be over but that doesn't mean you can't still take advantage of a great binoculars deal, like saving $37 on the Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211.

Currently available for $79.95 (down from $116.95) , this discount from B&HPhoto represents a great deal, especially for a pair of binoculars we rate highly enough to include in our best binoculars guide. The Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 gives you a wide field of view, ideal for stargazing, features great optics and has a sleek design, making it great value at this price.

Something worth noting though, this particular pair is refurbished by Nikon. Despite being refurbished, you can count on the quality of the finish and as long as you don't mind getting a slightly older pair, you can still pick up a great pair of binoculars for a great price. If you're looking for more great offers, check out our guide on Cyber Monday binoculars deals you can still get.

Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 was $116.95 Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 was $116.95 now $79.95 from BHPhotoVideo. Get $37 off the Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 from BHPhotoVideo. Featured in our best binoculars guide, this pair gives you a wide field of view, great optics and has a sleek design.

These Nikon binoculars are a great example of the company's ability to make some of the very best optical equipment out there. They offer 10 times magnification and can make spotting all the usual binocular targets (from Jupiter's disc to the crescent moon) a breeze. The aspherical lens that's built in eliminates any kind of image distortion and makes for a really pleasant skywatching experience.

There's a 6.5 degree field of view, which is fairly large, and only adds to the stargazing experience as it allows you to take more of the universe in. It's shock-resistant rubber armor allows for both a comfortable hold and a durable build - protecting it against minor knocks and drops. This is a great binocular and we really like this price for it.

With the holidays upon us, this really could be the perfect gift for any stargazing or optics fan, or even a nice treat for yourself. This price is for a refurbished pair but because the refurbish job was done by Nikon themselves you're getting a great quality finish for a great price, so why wouldn't you grab this deal?

For more discounts and savings, check out our round-up of the best deals for Space fans.