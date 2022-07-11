This NIKKOR Z camera lens is at its deepest discount ever for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon busted out its best deal ever on a camera wide lens, giving astrophotographers a deep discount just in time for Prime Day.

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Mirrorless Camera Lens is on sale right now at Amazon for £1,893 (opens in new tab). That's a 24% discount off the usual price of £2,499.00 and the lowest price ever on Amazon, so make sure to pick up the lens immediately.

This kit is rated as our favorite wide-angle lens to complement the five-star Nikon Z7 II, a camera optimized for astrophotography. Coupled with a low-light shooting environment, the NIKKOR Z will let you capture large-scale imagery of galaxies, nebulas or other faint objects decorating the night sky.

Ultra-sharp optics extend from edge to edge of the lens, to make sure no blurriness ruins the view of something critical. Ghosting and flare, a perennial problem in high-resolution shots of the sky, is great reduced with special coating on the lens.

The camera is rated as reliable and robust, with special sealing to keep out the inevitable dust and dew that accrues during late-night observing sessions. You'll find better stamina for taking shots thanks to the aluminium-alloy mount, which is both durable and lightweight for rugged, outdoor conditions.

The lens takes some of the work out of focusing on faint objects with an autofocus, and thankfully if you're dancing between clouds, the focus-shift and focus breathing is as minimal as can be. This will allow you to get the depth of field you need to capture faint objects in the night sky.

Mounting screw-on filters is a snap and the lens hood is included. Users on Amazon say they are very pleased with aspects like the depth, colour and contrast that this lens provides. The screen shows an accurate focal length display to get your shots exactly right, and to keep everything protected late at night, a felt-lined hood and soft storage cloth bag is available so that you're all set for the next session.

Make sure you get the NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Mirrorless Camera now, as users say Nikon has made a signature move in the wide-lens field and that this might be the standard to beat in the future. You can be the judge of how good this lens is, but with hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, many experienced photographers love what's on offer.

For space fans, we have a lot of great cameras to recommend. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography will let you add on to your kit to take images of the moon, the planets and other great objects in the night sky. With the moon at full phase right now, read our guide on how to photograph the moon with a camera for some helpful tips to plan out your lunar photo session.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Prime Day Space Deals, or our guide to the Best cameras for astrophotography.