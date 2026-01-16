Artemis 2 rocket rollout latest news: NASA ready to move giant moon rocket

Refresh

Our Spaceflight Staff Writer Josh Dinner at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida is there for tomorrow's planned rollout of the Artemis 2 rocket to the launch pad. He filed this report from today's press briefing and media events. Check it out:

If you're looking for a deeper dive into NASA's Artemis 2 timeline for its potential February launch, we've got you covered.

NASA Artemis 2 rollout briefing ends

NASA's Artemis 2 moon rocket rollout preview press conference has ended.

You can see a replay in the window below.

NASA’s Artemis II Rollout and Mission Overview News Conference (Jan. 16, 2026) - YouTube Watch On

Overall, it appears NASA is ready to move the 322-foot-tall Space Launch System rocket out to Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, Jan. 17, but time appears tight for the space agency's hope to launch the four Artemis 2 astronauts to the moon in February as planned.

Artemis 2 is NASA's first crewed Artemis mission and the first astronaut mission to the moon in over 50 years. As such, a series of tests on both the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft for the mission must go well before it will be clear for astronauts to fly on then.

NASA has launched an SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft before, on the Artemis 1 mission in November 2022 , but that was an uncrewed test flight. The Orion spacecraft on Artemis 2 is the first to include many life support systems to sustain astronuts on the 10-day mission.

NASA also wants to complete a fueling test on Feb. 2 that will help the space agency decide if it can proceed with a February launch. The February launch window is limited to a series of days between Feb. 6-10.

It took three attempts to launch Artemis 1 , with fuel leaks contributing to two delays. NASA believe its has fixes in place, but needs to test them before Artemis 2 can launch.

If Artemis 2 is unable to launch in February, NASA can try again in March and April.

Artemis Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said NASA has launch opportunities every month for Artemis 2, ranging from a few days to up to a week.