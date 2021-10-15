This Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition is a 37% off at Amazon right now

You can get Hasbro's Star Wars Monopoly for $19.99 and save $11 in this Amazon pre-Black Friday deal.

The holiday season is right around the corner and what better way to spend the time than playing games with your family of Jedi and Sith? Fortunately, Amazon is offering 37% off Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition, bringing the game down to $19.99 in a pre-Black Friday deal.

We all know the Star Wars Saga contains a lot of Skywalker family drama, so it's only fitting that the game that causes drama and tension gets a galactic spin. There's artwork and themes from each of the trilogies and content relating to each film .

Star Wars Monopoly is normally priced at $31.42 at Amazon and is a must have for Star Wars fans, though you may want to act fast as we're not sure how long this deal will last. While you're at it, you may want to check out our guide to the best Star Wars games and the best Lego Star Wars deals.

And if Star Wars isn't your thing but Monopoly is, Target is currently offering "Monopoly Space Game" for the same price.

One really cool feature of this game is that the traditional houses and hotels have been replaced with droids and planets. It's a great way of connecting Star Wars fans to the game and this edition also features TIE Fighters and X-Wings .

Of course, the traditional places on the Monopoly board have been replaced with places from the Star Wars universe and the game board features artwork from across the saga. Even the money is galactic credits, the currency used in the movies.

All the necessary game pieces and cards are included in the set and the winner of the game is the only player left with money once everyone else is declared bankrupt.