Lego offers double VIP points, 20% off Optimus Prime during Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale

It's time to level up your Lego buying.

As Amazon offers its Prime Day Early Access (opens in new tab) sale, Lego is offering its VIP members double VIP points during the entire sales period and beyond, until Oct. 16.

This opportunity is perfect to pick up our best Lego deals or to get your own Optimus Prime, available for 20% off at Lego for just $143.99 (opens in new tab). Register for the free VIP program now at the Lego website (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Lego Optimus Prime: $179.99 $143.99 at Lego (opens in new tab) Pick up the Transformers' leader of the Autobots while you can still shape-shift into a deal. It's a stunning 20% off for Amazon Prime Day.

The Optimus Prime set is from the classic 1980s cartoon and is rated for builders 18 years and older, as it stands at an astounding 1,508 pieces. Its dimensions should fit comfortably on a desk, at 14 by 5 by 11 inches (35 by 12 by 27 cm).

Just like you saw on TV or in reruns online, Optimus Prime can switch from robot to truck. Included with this Lego set are an ion blaster, Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon axe, Energon cube and jetpack.

Lego VIP (opens in new tab) is a loyalty reward system available in the Lego online store, or in-person at local Lego shops. Every purchase gives you VIP points to spend on exclusive items, discounts, and more.

VIP point collection varies by country, but in the United States you will get 6.5 points per dollar spent. A $5 discount code usually will cost you 650 points, so that means that you normally get about 5% back on your purchase. Double VIP points boosts that discount to 10%, allowing you to put more dollars towards Lego kits.

(opens in new tab) Lego VIP Rewards - Get Double VIP points across October 11-12 (opens in new tab) Get the equivalent of 10% back on your purchases with Lego VIP over the Amazon Prime Day sales event.



The VIP club can bring you cool space kits, such as when Lego brought back its exclusive Lego Ulysses space probe set for VIP members for one day only. (That used to be a pre-order exclusive that came with the Lego Discovery Space Shuttle kit when it first launched.)

As for where else to spend your double VIP points at Lego, we've got some recommendations in the space sphere. The Lego Buzz Lightyear's XL-15 Spaceship (opens in new tab) is $10 off right now.

Or you should consider spending up on the five Lego space sets that will be retiring soon: the International Space Station and Apollo Saturn V Rocket models, along with the Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer, Scout Trooper Helmet and Imperial Probe Droid. (These Lego sets feature in our best Lego space sets and best Lego Star Wars sets guides, where you can get some other ideas.)

Buying directly from Lego does help you take advantage of double VIP points, although going to Amazon will be your best shot for discounted Lego kits. But make sure to sign up for the Lego loyalty program now while deals are on.