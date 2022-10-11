No sign of intelligent life anywhere, but there is 20% off the LEGO Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship at Amazon

Lightyear may have left cinemas but, thanks to this October Prime Day deal, you can save 20% on a LEGO version of the intergalactic hero's starship.

LEGO's Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship 76832 is $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from $49.99. It's rated 8+ and, with 439 pieces, it shouldn't take little fingers too long to assemble, or big ones for that matter.

Aside from Buzz Lightyear himself, it comes with two other minifigures, a weapon and a robot cat. Whether its going to sit on a shelf or soar around the living room, Toy Story and Lightyear fans alike should snap up this deal. If you're a fan of Toy Story or Lightyear, this is one of the best Lego space sets you can buy.

Alternatively, why not snap it up and put it away for Christmas, one less present to worry about? LEGO is all-but universally loved; no matter how many pieces you may have stepped on you have to appreciate the quality and imagination that goes into making these toys and LEGO's XL-15 Spaceship is no different.

Does the XL-15 stand up to close scientific scrutiny? No, but when you're watching a child race around the house with it, having the time of their lives, it really won't matter.

And if you're just putting it on a shelf, you'll appreciate the "Star Command" stand that comes with it, and just how gorgeous it looks. Now, you too can raise your fist aloft and yell Buzz Lightyear's eternal cry.. "To Infinity and Beyond!" Well, once you've rescued that little angled piece from under the sofa, anyway.

