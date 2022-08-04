These Lego Lightyear movie sets will let you build to infinity and beyond!

You can build out the new "Lightyear" movie, brick by brick, with these fresh Lego sets featuring ships and people assisting the iconic "Toy Story" character.

The new Disney movie "Lightyear" debuted Friday (June 15) in theaters with an all-new story about the famous "Toy Story" space ranger who first came to the big screen back in 1995.

Lego has three new sets to celebrate the occasion, which are available now for fans of all ages. You can check out the selection below.

XL-15 spaceship

Lego's XL-15 spaceship shows off several characters and weapons, along with Sox the cat, from "Lightyear." (Image credit: Lego)

(opens in new tab) XL-15 Spaceship $49.99 at Lego.com (opens in new tab) Buzz Lightyear's iconic spaceship is ready for flight in this new Lego set, meant to recreate scenes from the 2022 movie Lightyear.

The XL-15 is Buzz Lightyear's go-to vehicle as he flies to infinity and beyond. The 497-piece spaceship comes with three Lego minifigures, Sox the robot cat, a weapons arsenal, a display stand and a cockpit that opens for Buzz to sit at the control. It's recommended for ages eight and up.

Zyclops Chase

The Zyclops Chase Lego set. (Image credit: Lego)

(opens in new tab) Zyclops Chase $19.99 at Lego.com (opens in new tab) You can battle the evil Zyclops mech using Lego minifigures Izzy and Buzz Lightyear.

Recreate the Zyclops battle of Lightyear using minifigures Izzy and Buzz Lightyear. The 87-piece set is rated for ages four and older. Fans will enjoy the mech's posable arms and legs, along with the shooter. An illustrated assembly guide will help little builders figure out how to put the Zyclops together, although adults are of course welcome to help.

Zurg Battle

The Zurg Lego set. (Image credit: Lego)

(opens in new tab) Zurg Battle $29.99 at Lego.com (opens in new tab) The evil overlord Zurg will be no match from Buzz and buddies during your Lego-fueled battles.

Zurg is the star of this epic set, which is 261 pieces and rated for ages seven and older. Besides the notorious evil overlord of "Lightyear", you will get the Space Rangers Buzz Lightyear and Izzy, and robots Sox and E.R.I.C. Zurg comes with posable arms and legs, while the Rangers get a wrist laser (for Buzz) and a stud shooter (for Izzy).

