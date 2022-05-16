Lego's exclusive Ulysses space probe set returns for VIP members May 17!

An epic Lego space set made exclusively for VIP members is coming back on Tuesday (May 17), but you'll have to act fast if you want to try to redeem it. And there is an extra space age gift for Lego fans looking to build their collection with a new purchase, too.

Lego has confirmed it will re-release its Ulysses solar probe set exclusively to VIP members, who can redeem it for free if they have 1,800 VIP points while supplies last via the Lego Rewards Center. In the United States and Canada, the set will be available at 9 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

Lego originally released the Ulysses solar probe in April 2021 as a VIP member promotional item alongside the new Space Shuttle Discovery set, which is still available today. You can see our review of the Lego Space Shuttle Discovery to see what we thought of the epic build. You can also see our picks for the best Lego space sets of all time and find out what's on sale with our best Lego deals.

Lego's VIP rewards program is free to sign up for and allows customers to receive points for their purchases that can later be redeemed for Lego products, gear or experiences.

Lego's Ulysses solar probe set is a recreation of the real-life Ulysses solar satellite, seen here after being deployed by the space shuttle Discovery in 1994. (Image credit: NASA)

The Ulysses set is a miniature recreation of a joint NASA and European Space Agency spacecraft that studied the sun from 1994 to 2009. It has 239 pieces and includes the Ulysses satellite, its Inertial Upper Stage and its Payload Assist Module-S. The set was snatched up fast by collectors last year, so you'll want to be ready at 9 a.m. EDT to try and score one for your self.

If you live outside the United States, here's a breakdown of the launch time for Ulysses solar probe set, according to the The Brick Fan website.

Australian and New Zealand: 17th May 09:00am AEST / 11:00am NZST

17th May 09:00am AEST / 11:00am NZST Korea: 17th May 09:00am KST

17th May 09:00am KST Europe: 17th May 09:00am CEST / 08:00am BST

17th May 09:00am CEST / 08:00am BST United States and Canada: 17th May 09:00am EDT

Lego has released a series of new space sets in collaboration with NASA this year to celebrate the space agency's Artemis 1 moon mission. Those sets include the Rocket Launch Center ($149.99), which includes a Lego version of NASA's Space Launch Center; the Lunar Research Base ($119.99), which imagines life on the moon; the Lunar Space Station ($79.99); the Lego Friends Olivia's Space Academy ($69.99), which includes a space shuttle and space camp center; the new Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Shuttle Adventure ($39.99), which lets you build a shuttle, Saturn V moon rocket and mini lunar lander; and finally the Lego Duplo Space Shuttle Mission ($19.99), which includes a shuttle, two astronauts and a small rover.

If you decide to buy any of those sets, Lego also has another space promotion underway.

For a limited time, any purchases over $160 will qualify for a free Lego Cosmic Cardboard Adventures set, which features a young Lego child's vision of a cardboard spaceship, space-themed room, teddy bear robot and cat.

This Lego Cosmic Cardboard Adventures set is free with purchases of over $160 between May 16 and May 30, 2022 while supplies last. (Image credit: Lego)

Any purchases over $90 will also qualify for a free Children's Amusement Park playset that includes a duck ring toss, hammer smash carnival game and banana boat ride.

This small Lego Children's Amusement Park set is free with purchases of over $90 from May 16 to May 30, 2022 while supplies last. (Image credit: Lego)

On Tuesday, Lego will also launch the new BrickLink Designer Program round 3 crowdfunding project to see which five projects out of nine entries will reach 30,000 preorders in order to be produced. The project, includes one Space Troopers set, will begin at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

If you're looking for more out-of-this-word Lego set ideas and love science fiction, we may be able to help. Our guide to the best Lego Star Wars sets might just have the droids you're looking for.

Today's best Lego City Lunar Research Base 60350 deals $119.90 View $119.99 View $119.99 View Show More Deals

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.