Black Friday deal: Save 20% on the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar at Walmart

Kids who are fans of "The Mandalorian" and the "Star Wars" universe can enjoy counting down the days to Christmas with their favorite characters.

The Mandalorian is a popular live-action "Star Wars" spin-off series on the streaming service Disney Plus. The show aired its second season at the end of 2020 and its upcoming third season will premiere next year, according to IMDB.com. The Mandalorian garnered 24 Emmy nominations in 2021, including Best Drama Series.

This Lego advent calendar is a 335-piece building toy. It features the Mandalorian and the fan-favorite character The Child (aka Baby Yoda) as figurines in festive holiday attire, plus five additional Lego minifigures. Each of the 24 doors in this advent calendar reveals a new daily surprise figure or accessory.

The toy is recommended for kids ages 6 and up.

Walmart is currently selling the set for $31.99, which is 20% off its retail price.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: $39.99 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar:

$39.99 $31.99 at Walmart This advent calendar toy is inspired by Season 2 of the Disney Plus series "Star Wars: The Mandalorian." It offers a surprise figurine or accessory for kids to open on each of the first 24 days of December.



People who've reviewed this Lego Star Wars advent calendar on Walmart's website say they like the toy set for several reasons.

Adults who've purchased the item for the children in their family have commented that kids enjoy assembling the daily surprises together and that they like the month-long aspect to the toy.

Each of the set's 24 doors hides a toy inspired by Season 2 of The Mandalorian. They are either a Lego minifigure, Lego figure, buildable vehicle, weapon or accessory. The toy set's mini build vehicles include the Razor Crest, Riot Mar's starfighter, Imperial Troop Transport, X-wing, TIE Fighter, Imperial Light Cruiser, Boba Fett's starship, an E-web heavy blaster snow launcher, training targets, Tusken Raider's weapon rack and snow launcher, Imperial weapon rack and Mandalorian weapon rack and, last but not least, the iconic hoverpram for The Child.

Other reviewers say that they love the minifigures and purchased the set just to collect them. In addition to the Mandalorian and The Child minifigures, this Lego Star Wars advent calendar includes the characters Tusken Raider, IG-11 and IT-O Interrogator Droid.

Some people have shared that they love the details in the items, especially the festive attire of The Mandalorian and The Child. The worst review on Walmart's website says that this particular advent calendar is not as colorful as other Lego advent calendars from other shows. However, most people are raving about the toy set. Overall, the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar Building Toy for Kids has been rated 4.8 out of 5.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday space deals, or our guide to the Best Space, Star Wars, Marvel, and DC Lego deals.