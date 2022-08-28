UK Lego fans can save 33% on Lego International Space Station at Argos

If you're looking for an out-of-this-world deal on an awesome Lego set, Argos has just what you're looking for as you can save a third on the Lego International Space Station set.

The 33% discount (opens in new tab) (or £20) is a great deal, especially on a set that's as cool-looking as this one. There's plenty to like about this, whether it's the amount of pieces you get, the moving parts or just how the finished model looks like. Of course, if this deal isn't quite what you're after, you can always check out our best Lego deals and Lego Space deals guides for more quality builds.

Although it's not the real thing, and you wont need one of the best telescopes to see it, it's still an awesome figure to have on show - and will no doubt capture the imagination of any Lego or space enthusiast. You get quite a bit of Lego set for your money here, so this deal isn't to be dismissed so easily. If Lego is your thing then why not take a look at the best Lego Star Wars deals and Lego Marvel sets on the market.

(opens in new tab) Lego International Space Station £60 now £40 from Argos (opens in new tab). Save 33% on a quality Lego set that offers value for money in abundance. 864-pieces, two minifigures, a display stand, rotating joints, adjustable 'solar panels', posable Canadarm, authentic ISS features and details and a 148-page booklet with facts and information on the real life station all add up to one great Lego set. At this price point, you'll be hard pressed to beat it.

Now that the Lego International Space Station is 33% off (opens in new tab), it's tremendous value for money, given what you get for the price you pay. Minifigures, moving parts, an awesome looking final build all add up to something pretty cool, for a low price. But just what are the specs that make this model stand out?

For starters, 864 pieces is quite a lot, especially given the price range and it means there's plenty to build, but it shouldn't take you too long that you'll get bored of it and move on. It also features two rotating joints with eight 'solar panels' as well as a posable Canadarm and other authentic ISS details and features.

You also get a display stand, two astronaut minifigures, a brick-built mini NASA space shuttle and three mini cargo spacecrafts. The set also comes with a 148-page booklet with extra information and interesting facts about the ISS to give you real value for money. This is a pretty good deal, so if you're looking for your next build, this could be the one - especially at this price.

