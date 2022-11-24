This is the way... to get Lego Mandalorian sets for 20% off during Black Friday

Are you a fan of The Mandalorian, gripping the sofa till season three of this Star Wars spin-off arrives on Disney Plus? Then tide yourself over with 20% off these two LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian sets, now 20% off at Best Buy.

Get the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorians N-1 Starfighter 75325 set for just $47.99 (opens in new tab) or the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet 75328 set for $55.99 (opens in new tab).

These two sets have a lot in common, beyond just the theme. Both are a real bounty-hunting bargain, whether you're buying them for yourself or as a present for a LEGO-loving Star Wars enthusiast.

Both are under 600 pieces so you should easily be able to build them in an afternoon, though while the N-1 Starfighter is suitable for ages 9+, the helmet is rated 18+, so the latter may not be suitable for little fingers.

And both will look superb sitting on a shelf or, in the case of the former, flying around the living room and crash-landing on the sofa.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Immortalised in LEGO, this blocky version of The Mandalorian's vessel is a steal at 20% off. What happened to the LEGO Razor Crest? Don't ask.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Mandlorian almost never takes his helmet off and while this LEGO facsimile won't fit over your own head, it will look amazing sitting on your shelf. And at 20% off, it's what Grogu would want.

