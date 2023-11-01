Get a free Lego Galileo Galilei set with purchases over $130

Lego is offering an out-of-this-world freebie as they're offering a 307-piece Galileo Galilei set as a gift with purchase when you spend over 130 dollars, pounds sterling or Euros, while stocks last.

The Lego set itself is a fantastically fun and very good-looking tribute to the legendary astronomer. It features a minifigure of the man himself, as well as a buildable telescope, a desk, a rotating heliocentric model, experiments, a nameplate and more. It measures 3.5 inches (9 cm) high, 7.5 inches (19 cm) wide and 4 inches (10 cm) deep and is available until November 16, while stocks last.

This is a Lego-exclusive set and if you're looking for something to fit the bill of the Galileo set and either qualify you for it or help you on the way, Lego offers plenty. There's a 2585-piece Lego globe (now $229.99), a 2316-piece Vincent Van Gough Starry Night set ($169.99), a 688-piece Tales Of The Space Age set ($49.99) or a 1132-piece Mars Rover Perseverance set ($99.99).

Of course, if the above suggestions aren't quite what you're looking for, or you do want the Galileo centerpiece set but you want something a little different, you can always check out our guides for Lego Star Wars deals, best Lego Marvel sets and Lego space deals.

It's worth remembering that Black Friday is fast approaching as it's here on November 24, and while Lego will likely have some tempting offers throughout that weekend if you're looking for your Lego fix, this could be the perfect solution to beat the crowds. The deal is only until November 16 and while stocks last.

Specs: It measures 3.5-inches (9 cm) high, 7.5 inches (19 cm) wide and 4 inches (10 cm) in depth. It features a minifigure of Galileo Galilei, a desk, experiments, a desk, a telescope, a map of Earth, a picture of the Tower of Pisa, a rotating heliocentric model, a chest of drawers and a nameplate.

Buy if: You want to get your next Lego set soon, as this offer is pretty good value for money. Also if your budget allows for a $130 (or currency equivalent) purchase or you just want to beat the Black Friday rush.

Don't buy if: You want to wait for any potential Black Friday sales, or if the Galileo set isn't something you actually want.

Alternative models: If nothing in this article appeals to you, then maybe something a little more festive will. Both the Lego Star Wars advent calendar and the Lego Marvel Avengers advent calendar are currently 10% off.