Estes model rockets launch into Cyber Monday deals!

Take to the skies with these beginner rocket kits, now up to 20% off for Cyber Monday.

Toy rocket maker Estes offers several high-flying models for rocket launch enthusiasts. Whether you are searching for the perfect gift that will allow you to spend quality time assembling and problem-solving with your child, or you want to try something new yourself, these two Estes sets, now on sale, could be just what you are looking for.

First up is the Estes Tandem-X Launch Kit, which comes with two flyers: the Amazon and the Crossfire ISX model rockets. The Amazon is an easy-to-assemble model rocket that stands at almost three feet tall (0.9 meters) and can launch as high as 600 feet (183 meters) with an Estes engine (sold separately). The Crossfire is the smaller of the two, standing about 15 inches (38 centimeters) tall. But don't let its size fool you; this model can launch 1,150 feet (350.5 meters) into the air.

The Estes Tandem-X Launch kit is now on sale for $32.00 at Amazon, a 20% savings off its retail price.

Tandem-X Launch Set: $39.99 Tandem-X Launch Set: $39.99 $32.00 at Amazon Soar high with the two rockets including in this set and experience different launching experiences. This gift offers a fun introduction into the basics of propulsion, flight and aerodynamics.

Another option on sale this Cyber Monday is the Estes 1491 Taser Rocket Launch Set.

Designed for beginner-level rocketeers, this 16.5-inch tall (42 cm), easy-to-assemble model rocket can be put together quickly and can soar up to 1,100 feet (335 m) with an Estes C6-7 engine (sold separately).

The Estes 1491 Taser Rocket Launch Set is on sale for $27.42 at Amazon, which is about 5% off its usual price.

$28.99 Estes 1491 Taser Rocket Launch Set: $28.99 $27.42 at Amazon This easy to assemble model rocket can reach up to 1,100 ft. (335 m). It comes with a brightly colored one piece body tube, a molded fin set and a bullet-shaped nose cone.

Both kits offer a fun learning experience full of lessons in propulsion, flight and aerodynamics.

The Tandem-X Launch Set comes with a launchpad, a push-button controller and two colorful parachutes to help the Amazon and Crossfire model rockets launch and softly descend to the ground. Each offers its own experience. While Crossfire can launch the highest, Amazon is one of Estes' most easy-to-assemble rockets (it can be built in less than an hour).

The manufacturer recommends starting with the Amazon model. Then, once you've aced your trials, move on to the Skill Level 1 Crossfire, which requires more time and finesse to get just right. Don't get too overwhelmed: the kit comes with a step-by-step instruction guide to make the assembly as smooth as possible.

Keep in mind that you will need some supplies at home to properly build the rockets: scissors, fine sandpaper, carpenter’s glue, plastic cement, a hobby knife and masking tape will help your model rocket to be a success (you can also use primer and paint to add some pizzazz.)

These kits also require the separate purchase of an Estes engine.

A B4-2 engine (priced at $12.29 for a 3-pack set at Amazon) is what Estes recommends for the first flight of the Amazon rocket from the Tandem-X Launch Set, but the craft is compatible with other Estes engines as well.

An A8-3 engine (currently selling as a 3-pack set for $12.57 at Amazon) is recommended for the Crossfire's first flight (but, again, different types of Estes engines are compatible with this model).

The 1491 Taser Rocket Launch Set is compatible with A8-3, B4-4, B6-4, B6-6, C6-5, C6-7 Estes engines.

Check out this package of 24 B6-4 Estes engines, which is now $52.88 (22% off) at Amazon, if you prefer buying in bulk,

Be sure to check out Space.com's Cyber Monday space deals, or our guide to the Best Cyber Monday stomp rocket deals.

$68.13 Estes B6-4 Engine Pack of 24: $68.13 $52.88 at Amazon Save 22% on this bulk order of Estes B6-4 engines to power your Estes model rocket purchases.

$39.99 Tandem-X Launch Set: $39.99 $32.00 at Amazon Soar high with the two rockets in this set and experience different launching experiences. This gift offers a fun introduction into the basics of propulsion, flight and aerodynamics.