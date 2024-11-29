I have seen a lot of Lego deals this Black Friday. Whether I have been rounding up the very best Lego deals, sifting through Lego Star Wars deals or gazing at the best Lego space offers, I must have seen hundreds of discounts over the last couple of weeks. But this offer on the Ultimate Collector's Edition Razor Crest might be the best yet with an incredible 31% off making it just $415.99 on Amazon.

Save 31% on the Lego Star Wars UCS Razor Crest — normally $600, now just $415.99.

We have not published a review of the UCS Razor Crest on Space but I can confidently call it one of my favorite Ultimate Collector's Series sets out there — and not just because it features Grogu and Mando. The glowing reviews on Lego.com speak for themselves: Other users have called this "one of the most awesome Star Wars UCS sets ever" and "a must-have for Mandalorian fans'" I whole-heartedly agree.

This is the cheapest I have ever seen the Razor Crest — it is even a couple of dollars cheaper than last Black Friday.

Lego Star Wars UCS Razor Crest: was $600 now $416 at Amazon Save 31% on the epic Ultimate Collector's Edition Razor Crest, one of the best UCS sets on the market. This huge 6,187-piece set is an absolute beast and unless you are a seasoned Lego builder, we would not recommend trying to tackle this. If you are up to the task though, this $184 saving is absolutely not to be missed.

Image 1 of 1 The Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Edition Razor Crest is one of the biggest Star Wars sets you can buy — and one of the best. (Image credit: Lego)

The Lego Star Wars UCS Razor Crest is made up of 6,187 pieces putting it squarely in experienced builders-only territory. It is a huge undertaking and builds this big can often be a little complex — but once it is complete, it is well worth the hard work. You are left with a stunning display piece that any Mandalorian fan will love.

The Razor Crest is, of course, the ill-fated ship of Din Djarin, the protagonist of The Mandalorian. It might not be as iconic as, say, the Millennium Falcon but personally I love it just as much. This particular model has engine blocks with full interiors, cargo space inside the ship, an on-board carbon-freezing chamber, armory cabinet, cockpit and sleeping quarters.

Like all Ultimate Collector's Series sets, it is designed to be a display piece but with features like those, it is a great deal of fun to play with — even if you are well into adulthood. I am certainly not going to judge.

For those of you who feel a bit daunted by this build challenge, perhaps our best Lego Star Wars sets for Black Friday might help you narrow down your options and pick the perfect set.

Key features: 6,187 pieces, age 18+, 28 inches (72cm) in length.

Product launched: October 2022

Price history: The Razor Crest is a few dollars cheaper than it was last Black Friday and it has been near this price occasionally throughout the year, with a very brief dip to $412.99 in September this year but it is often priced much higher with these bigger discounts lasting only a few hours at a time.

Price comparison: Amazon: $415.99 | Lego: $599.99 | Best Buy: $599.99

Reviews consensus: We have not published a review of the Razor Crest on Space but it has been widely received as one of the best UCS sets on the market. Users love how detailed the model is, how realistic it looks when built and the clever building techniques employed.

✅ Buy it if: You are a Mandalorian fan and want a huge display set to show off your love of the series.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are on a budget or you are not so comfortable building such a big Lego set just yet. Sadly, the smaller Razor Crest has since been discontinued but we highly recommend the much more manageable 921-piece Millennium Falcon, also aimed at adults.

