Save $300 on the HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset, the best high-resolution option

Save $300 on the HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset when you get it from Walmart. We rate it as the best high-resolution VR headset on the market in our best VR headsets guide and you can save big before Black Friday by grabbing it now.

The HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset is now $300 off at Walmart ahead of Black Friday. This deal is also available on Vive's website.

In our review of the HTC VIVE Pro 2, we found a lot to like, especially now it's heavily discounted. It's no surprise that as we rate it so highly for its high-resolution capabilities, we were most impressed by the 5K or 2448x2448 per eye resolution graphics. What's more impressive is that those graphics are combined with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 120-degree field of view means you will be totally immersed and blown away by your experience. That said, this deal is for the headset only and we do recommend either having controllers and base stations or a high-spec PC.

HTC VIVE Pro 2: was $799 now $499 at Walmart Save $300 on an excellent headset that we rate as the best for high-resolution in our best VR Headsets guide. it features 5K video resolution along with a 120-degree field of view and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports Steam VR and Viveport platforms so you have a huge library of games and experiences to choose from. Note: This deal is for the headset only so you will need a high-spec PC to fully enjoy this headset, or you can purchase controllers and base stations to enjoy it without a PC. You can also get this deal from VIVE's website.

Image 1 of 4 the HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset in a dark blue and black color on a grey/cream-colored sofa (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: HTC Vive)

The HTC Vive Pro 2 is an excellent VR headset and displays amazing visuals, but that doesn't count for much if the experiences available to you are highly limited. What makes this a stand-out headset is that it has access to HTC's Viveport library of games and experiences as well as Steam VR - which has an array of classic titles, hidden gems and upcoming releases.

The wide field of view you get as well as the impressive refresh rate, is matched by the audio this headset offers (high-res over-the-ear earphones that deliver fantastic cinematic audio), giving you a truly immersive experience that will be hard not to be blown away by.

Black Friday is fast approaching, November 29, and the annual sales event is usually a great time to grab your gifts for the holidays. But, if you want to beat the rush of online sales and grab a bargain without risking items going out of stock, this is a deal worth considering.

Key features: 5K resolution visuals, 120Hz refresh rate, 120-degree field-of-view, high-res audio, $300 discount and it is compatible with Viveport and Steam VR.

Product launched: May 2021

Price history: Before today's deal, we would usually see the HTC VIVE Pro 2 (headset-only option) retail for anywhere between $550 and $700, depending on whether or not it was on sale. Usually, it would be above $600, so although the before price might be a little steep, the price to pay is definitely worth it.

Price comparison: Amazon: $663.99 | Walmart: $499 | VIVE: $499

Reviews consensus: The high-res screen, audio and fast refresh rate make this headset worth your time. It can be a little pricey, which is one of the very few downsides we found with this model, but when it's on sale for a price like this, it's worth having.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a headset that has the wow factor when it comes to visuals and immersing yourself in virtual reality.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to wait for Black Friday to see if there are any other worthy VR headset deals or if you don't have a PC with good specs that can run this headset sufficiently.

