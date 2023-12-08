How to watch 'Doctor Who' anniversary specials: Stream 'The Giggle' from anywhere

'Doctor Who: The Giggle': Key information • Airs at 6:30pm GMT, 1:30pm EST and 10:30am PST on Saturday, December 9

• UK: Watch for FREE on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

• Away from home: Use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch your usual service from anywhere

• US, Canada and Australia: Disney Plus has the rights to stream "Doctor Who: The Giggle" internationally

It's been too brief.

After just three adventures back in the TARDIS, the last of the "Doctor Who" 60th anniversary specials will see David Tennant's Doctor regenerating for a second time. Before the show ushers in the all-new Ncuti Gatwa era, however, the famous Time Lord will have to face a very old foe in "The Giggle."

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch "Doctor Who: The Giggle" FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK. In case you're going to be away from home, we also explain how you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to stream via your usual service from abroad.

For Tennant's final adventure in space and time, showrunner Russell T Davies has brought back an adversary who debuted opposite William Hartnell in 1966, as Neil Patrick Harris updates the Toymaker for a whole new generation. Davies has also teased in Doctor Who Magazine (via RadioTImes) that "there will be controversial events in this episode."

A Doctor's final adventure is always a bittersweet affair, but after the brilliant "The Star Beast" and "Wild Blue Yonder," the Time Lord's 14th incarnation is sure to get a memorable sendoff. You can get a tease of what's in store when the Toymaker starts pulling the strings by watching the trailer at the end of this article. Before you tune in, we'll explain how to stream "Doctor Who: The Giggle" wherever you are. And if you want to start catching up on the previous six decades of adventures in space and time, check out our "Doctor Who" streaming guide.

Related: Watch new trailer for 'Doctor Who' 60th-anniversary specials coming to Disney+ (video)

How to watch 'Doctor Who: The Giggle:' Stream for free in the UK

"Doctor Who"'s 60th anniversary is a massive deal for the BBC, so it's not surprising that the Time Lord's three celebratory specials are dominating BBC One's Saturday night schedule. The last of the episodes, "The Giggle," airs at 6:30 p.m. GMT on Saturday, December 9. New episodes of "Doctor Who" will also be available on BBC iPlayer at time of broadcast, with the first two specials — "The Star Beast" and "Wild Blue Yonder" — also available now. They're FREE TO VIEW if you have a valid TV Licence, a legal requirement for watching BBC content in the UK. iPlayer is also the perfect destination for UK-based Whovians. The BBC streaming service features adventures from classic "Doctor Who" (from 1963-1996), the show's 21st century revival (2005-2022), and every new episode as the show ventures into the future — including the tenure of Ncuti Gatwa, who'll make his hotly anticipated debut as the Doctor after David Tennant regenerates for a second time. And if you're going to be outside the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from wherever you are. More on that below...



How to watch 'Doctor Who: The Giggle:' Stream from anywhere

If you're a UK resident enjoying your own adventures through space and time — or simply abroad — you can still watch "Doctor Who: The Giggle" FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer. However, due to geoblocking restrictions, you won't be able to use the service as you would at home.

Luckily, downloading a VPN allows you to stream your favourite content from anywhere. These simple pieces of software can change your IP address, allowing you to access on-demand content or live TV just as you would at home.

(Don't forget that you'll still need a valid TV Licence to view "Doctor Who: The Giggle" while overseas!)

Get ExpressVPN There are loads of VPNs to choose from, and ExpressVPN is one of the best. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)

Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch 'Doctor Who: The Giggle:' Stream on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is now the international home of "Doctor Who." That means that viewers outside the UK can catch all three of the 60th anniversary specials — as well as the Christmas Day special — on the streamer. Episodes will debut on Disney Plus at the same time they appear on BBC iPlayer, meaning that "The Giggle" will materialise on Saturday, December 9. And remember, if you're a Brit away from home, you can still use ExpressVPN to tune in via iPlayer from abroad.

"Doctor Who: The Giggle" teaser

Ahead of David Tennant and Catherine Tate's final adventure in the TARDIS (for now...), here's a tease of Saturday's episode: