Watch new trailer for 'Doctor Who' 60th-anniversary specials coming to Disney+ (video)

Three "Doctor Who" 60th-anniversary specials will roll out soon on Disney+, beginning on Nov. 25.

You won't have to wait too long after digesting your Thanksgiving dinner to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the venerable "Doctor Who" sci-fi franchise.

Disney+ is serving up the first of three "Doctor Who" specials on Nov. 25 to mark the historic milestone.

As we prepare to turn the calendar to the holiday month of November, Disney+ is taking full advantage of its recent "Doctor Who" streaming rights acquisition. The platform is releasing new details about when the anniversary programs can be watched and has also unveiled a new trailer that features the Celestial Toymaker and lots of timey wimey wonder.

The trailer features Neil Patrick Harris as the villainous Celestial Toymaker, that odd antagonist who was first seen in a series of 1966 "Doctor Who" episodes.

Showcasing the return of David Tennant as the Doctor and Catherine Tate portraying his companion Donna Temple-Noble, the first original special bursts out of the gate on Nov. 25, 2023, 60 years and two days after the debut episode of "Doctor Who" first aired on Nov. 23, 1963.

The two subsequent specials will appear on Disney+ on a weekly basis worldwide, except within the the U.K. and Ireland, where they’ll be presented on the BBC.

Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker in "Doctor Who." (Image credit: Disney+)

Here's the official synopsis:

"The specials find the Fourteenth Doctor (Tennant, who also played the Tenth Doctor from 2005-10) reuniting with Donna as they battle the Toymaker. Jacqueline King (Sylvia Noble), Karl Collins (Shaun Temple) and Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) reprise their roles from past seasons; Yasmin Finney, Miriam Margolyes and Ruth Madeley also star.

"The first special, 'The Star Beast,' will debut Nov. 25, with 'Wild Blue Yonder' and 'The Giggle' following on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. Ncuti Gatwa will then take over as the Fifteenth Doctor when the show's next season is scheduled to premiere in 2024."

Russell T. Davies reprises his showrunner role for these three affairs, which he also wrote, with Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley and Chanya Button directing. "Doctor Who" is produced by Bad Wolf and BBC Studios, accompanied by Davies, Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter as executive producers.

